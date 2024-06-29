Diddy Dropped By Powerful NYC Law Firm—But Not At Lady Gaga’s Request

The embattled Bad Boy Records mogul has been with Grubman, Shire, Meiselas & Sacks for more than two decades.

Sean “Diddy” Combs has been dropped by Grubman, Shire, Meiselas & Sacks, a powerful law firm based in Manhattan.

According to the News Nation, a source said, “Lady Gaga said she was leaving (the firm) if they didn’t drop Diddy. And she’s too big to lose.” But in a statement to Page Six, a spokesperson for the law firm confirmed, “The decision to part ways with Mr. Combs was proactively made by the partners in the firm a number of months ago as they felt it was the right thing to do.”

The embattled Bad Boy Records mogul has been with Grubman, Shire, Meiselas & Sacks for more than two decades and would often stop by Allen Grubman’s house when in the Hamptons.

During the first full year of touring since the post-pandemic return, the firm reportedly did stadium run deals for The Weeknd, Lady Gaga and Bruce Springsteen; arena tours for Madonna, Chris Brown, Lizzo and Nas as well as tours for Lil Wayne, Carly Rae Jepsen and Nav, the critically acclaimed Vegas residency for USHER and headlining treks for Lil Nas X and Zach Bryan, among others.

The firm also closed several of the largest catalog sales in history last year for iconic artists Springsteen, Paul Simon, Sting and the Estate of David Bowie in addition to catalog deals for Sarah McLachlan and Jhené Aiko.

As most people are well aware, Diddy is currently facing significant legal challenges, with allegations of serious misconduct emerging from multiple fronts. Diddy is accused, along with two co-defendants, of raping a 17-year-old girl in a New York recording studio in 2003. His legal team has filed for the dismissal of the lawsuit, arguing that the claim is not only false but also filed too late under New York State law. The case has drawn considerable media attention, adding to the scrutiny surrounding Diddy’s personal and professional life​.

But what truly got the ball rolling was Cassie Ventura’s bombshell lawsuit, which was filed in November 2023. She alleged years of abuse, drug use and sexual coercion throughout their relationship. She also claimed that Diddy exerted complete control over her life, often giving her copious amounts of drugs and physically abusing her. She also detailed instances of being coerced into sexual acts with other people while under the influence of various substances. The relationship ended in 2018, but Ventura stated that the trauma continues to haunt her, necessitating intensive medical and psychological care​.

Although the two parties settled the lawsuit in less than 24 hours, it opened the floodgates for a flurry of more allegations from multiple people.

Diddy is also subject to a criminal sex trafficking investigation and other similar lawsuits. His legal team categorically denies the accusations, stating that these claims are unfounded and damaging to his reputation. The legal battles have cast a shadow over his career, with ongoing litigation potentially affecting his business and public image.