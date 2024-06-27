Diddy Day Canceled In Miami Beach Amid Legal Woes

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Another city cut ties with Diddy as he faces a federal investigation and multiple lawsuits accusing him of sexual assault.

Miami Beach revoked a proclamation declaring October 13, 2016, as Sean “Diddy” Combs Day. According to the Miami Herald, the Miami Beach Commission rescinded the honor without debate on Wednesday (June 26).

Diddy Day was scrapped weeks after New York took back his key to the city. New York officials asked Diddy to return the key in response to footage of him assaulting his ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura.

“The Key to the City of New York is presented to individuals whose service to the public and the common good rises to the highest level of achievement, and who act as a model for fellow and future New Yorkers,” Mayor Eric Adams wrote.. “After internal deliberations, the Key to the City of New York committee recommended nullifying and rescinding Mr. Combs’ Key. I have accepted their recommendation, and am requesting that Mr. Combs immediately return his Key to the City to New York City Hall, Office of the Mayor.”

Cassie sued Diddy for rape and years of abuse in November 2023. The two quickly settled out of court, but the lawsuit was just the tip of the iceberg for Diddy.

More women and a producer named Lil Rod sued Diddy for sexual assault, among other allegations, over the past seven months. Homeland Security raided the Bad Boy Records founder’s homes in March.

The Notorious B.I.G.’s mother Voletta Wallace denounced her son’s longtime collaborator in May. She was disturbed by reports of pervasive abuse and the Cassie assault video.

“I hope that I see Sean one day and the only thing I want to do is slap the daylights out of him — and you can quote me on that,” Wallace said. “Because I liked him. I didn’t want to believe all the awful things, but I’m so ashamed and embarrassed.”

The feds have been investigating Diddy for sex trafficking. Investigators are reportedly seeking to bring his accusers before a grand jury.