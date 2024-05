The move to involve a grand jury, which has the power to subpoena documents and witnesses and decide on criminal charges, suggests the investigation has progressed beyond preliminary stages​.

Federal investigators are reportedly advancing their probe into Diddy, indicating a potential indictment by preparing to bring accusers before a federal grand jury in New York City. According to CNN, the process involves notifying possible witnesses, including those who have filed the eight civil lawsuits against Diddy, of their potential testimonies.

The move to involve a grand jury, which has the power to subpoena documents and witnesses and decide on criminal charges, suggests the investigation has progressed beyond preliminary stages​.

The investigation has been extensive, with federal agents interviewing multiple accusers and gathering evidence, including video footage from Diddy’s residences. These efforts have been part of a broader inquiry not only into the sexual assault allegations highlighted in civil lawsuits but also encompassing potential sex trafficking, money laundering and illegal drug activities. The thorough approach aims to build a robust case, ensuring any potential indictment is well-supported​.

Diddy has consistently denied the allegations, describing them as attempts at a cash grab. However, the federal probe continues to intensify, with investigators actively gathering and verifying evidence from accusers and other sources. Their dig includes corroborating witness testimonies and physical evidence that may substantiate the claims made in both the civil suits and the broader criminal investigation.

CNN reports claim “DOJ Potentially Seeking Sean “Diddy” Combs Indictment” “Federal investigators have been contacting individuals that they have seen on video footage taken in his residence 1 person in addition to the accusers is a male sex worker”#Diddy #Cassie #SeanCombs #CNN pic.twitter.com/egtReBtcSZ — Chris (@RealDealChris) May 29, 2024

Diddy’s ex Cassie Ventura got the proverbial ball rolling in November 2023, when she filed a civil suit against the Bad Boy Records mogul. Her lawsuit alleged he physically and sexually abused her during their time together. It also claimed he had Kid Cudi’s car blown up in his driveway for briefly dating Ventura in 2011.

Last week, CNN released old surveillance footage of Diddy brutally assaulting Ventura in a hotel hallway, proving Ventura wasn’t lying about the abuse she suffered. She later released a statement addressing the clip that read: “Thank you for all of the love and support from my family, friends, strangers, and those I have yet to meet. The outpouring of love has created a place for my younger self to settle and feel safe now.

“But this is only the beginning. Domestic violence is THE issue. It broke me down to someone I never thought I would become. With a lot of hard work, I am better today, but I will always be recovering from my past. Thank you to everyone that has taken the time to take this matter seriously.”

On Tuesday (May 28), Rolling Stone ran a story from its six-month investigation into Diddy that included interviews with more than 50 people from the embattled rapper’s past. They all described Diddy as a driven but violent and angry person who would stop at nothing to get what he wanted.

Diddy apologized for his actions caught on tape in an Instagram video earlier this month. He said in part, “I was disgusted then when I did it. I’m disgusted now. I went and I sought out professional help. I got into going to therapy, going to rehab. I had to ask God for his mercy and grace. I’m so sorry. But I’m committed to be a better man each and every day. I’m not asking for forgiveness. I’m truly sorry.”