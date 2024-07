Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Diddy became a target for netizens yet again when he decided to send birthday wishes to his 18-year-old daughter on Instagram.

The post arrived on Saturday night (July 20) and included two photos: one of Chance as a teen and another of Diddy holding her as a little girl. The caption read, “My babygirl turned 18 today. I’m so proud of you Chance. I love you. @myfancychance.” Not even 15 minutes after Diddy posted the images, his comment section blew up with negative comments.

“You have to pray she never comes across anybody like you,” one person quipped, while another said, “Hope nobody do her like what u did cassie.” They are, of course, referring to the allegations ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura levied against Diddy in last year’s bombshell lawsuit. Ventura, who accused the Bad Boy Records founder of sexual assault and domestic violence, was vindicated when CNN released old surveillance footage of Diddy kicking and beating her at a Los Angeles hotel.

Diddy is currently facing multiple lawsuits from several different people, each alleging various forms of misconduct and abuse. Each lawsuit paints a picture of a pattern of behavior that includes physical abuse, sexual harassment and financial exploitation.

In addition to the high-profile case filed by Cassie Ventura, other former associates and employees have come forward with their own accusations. They claim Diddy created a hostile work environment, manipulated contracts to his advantage and used his power and influence to silence dissent. The mounting legal challenges suggest a pervasive issue that extends beyond individual cases, raising serious questions about Diddy’s professional and personal conduct.

The wave of lawsuits against Diddy is causing significant repercussions in the entertainment industry, where he has long been a dominant figure. As more allegations surface, his reputation is increasingly tarnished and business partners have severed ties. The legal battles are not only financially draining but also threaten to dismantle his extensive empire, which spans music, fashion and media. The outcomes of these cases could set important legal precedents regarding accountability and misconduct in the industry, highlighting the need for stronger protections and support for victims.

Meanwhile, a New York grand jury is trying to decide if they will officially indict Diddy following a Homeland Security raid on two of his homes.

Diddy is a father of seven children: Sons Quincy, Justin and Christian and daughters Chance, D’Lila, Jessie and baby daughter Love, born in 2022. They range in age from 11 months to 32 years old.