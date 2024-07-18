Ice Cube Not Surprised By Diddy’s Legal Issues But Thinks Bad Boy Mogul Is Being “Targeted”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Ice Cube explains why he things there is more to Diddy’s legal situation than just his own wrongdoing.

Ice Cube spoke about Diddy’s ongoing legal crisis, which includes an onslaught of sexual assault cases.

During a recent interview with Yankees minority owner Patrick Bet-David on the PBD Podcast, Ice Cube opened up about his past work with the Bad Boy Entertainment founder and shared his thoughts on the recent barrage of sexual assault allegations against him. Ice Cube initially recalled his brief professional interactions with Diddy, recalling his time working with him on the East Coast early on in his career.

“He produced a few records or had his producers do a few records on my War & Peace album,” he said. “We flew out to New York, and I was mainly in the studio with his stable of producers.”

While he noted that their collaboration was great and says his experience with Diddy was nothing but positive, he did make it clear that he’d never been to any of the alleged “freak off” parties and claimed he hadn’t been in contact with him since at least the mid-90s.

He added, “I really lost contact with him and really stopped dealing with Puffy around ’94.”

Ice Cube didn’t hold back when Bet-David asked about his personal opinion on the recent allegations and if he was surprised by the legal troubles Diddy is facing.

“How could you be surprised with anything that happens in Hip-Hop?” he remarked. “Hip-Hop is the Wild West, so you are going to have the good, you’re going to have the bad. You’re going to have the ugly.”

Despite the tumultuous nature of the industry, Ice Cube expressed his belief that there’s more at play than meets the eye. The conversation quickly turned into a candid revelation, with Cube providing some eye-opening insights into why he believes Diddy is being “targeted” by individuals who may be more powerful than him.

“I believe he’s being targeted,” Ice Cube asserted, delving into a theory that has been whispered about in the music industry.

“I believe somebody has the power to pull the trigger to make this stuff just domino effect happen,” he added.

However, when asked about comments from Suge Knight alleging Diddy’s inappropriate behavior stems from mentorship he purportedly received from music industry veteran Clive Davis, Ice Cube distanced himself from the speculation.

“I don’t know enough to even be able to be specific on any of this stuff,” he said. “It’s just all speculation. I just know he was cool up until a point and then this stuff started happening. So I believe somebody, like I said, said, ‘Yo, he’s our new guy. We on to this year,’ or whatever.”

As Diddy faces mounting legal challenges, the details are staggering. Multiple women have come forward with accusations of sexual assault, painting a grim picture of the music mogul’s past. His homes in Miami and Los Angeles were recently raided by federal agents, uncovering evidence that could further implicate him.

Diddy is currently facing at least seven sexual assault cases at the moment. The specific charges range from sexual misconduct to more severe allegations, such as rape, that have shocked the entertainment world. Diddy is also still dealing with the fallout of the release of the video of his abusive 2016 hotel encounter with his former girlfriend Cassie Ventura, whom he settled a multi-million dollar lawsuit with earlier this year.

Check out the full post above.