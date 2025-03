Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Gene Deal Deal alleges the incarcerated mogul was in a romantic relationship with former Bad Boy president Kirk Burrowes.

Diddy’s former bodyguard Gene Deal did another interview with The Art of Dialogue in which he makes salacious claims about the embattled mogul’s sex life. According to Deal, who spoke about a similar topic on the same platform before, Diddy had a sexual relationship with former Bad Boy Records president Kirk Burrowes.

As he explains in the clip, Deal used to follow Diddy to Burrows’s apartment when they’d do money drops. But Diddy would wind up sleeping over at the home, which initially confused Deal. Fast forward to 2025 and Burrows is among the many suing Diddy for alleged sexual assault.

Deal addresses it in the clip, but questions, “Wait a minute, they was lovers.” Deal also alleged other Bad Boy employees previously caught Diddy and Burrows in compromising positions.

Burrowes filed his latest lawsuit against Diddy in February, alleging Diddy subjected him to “repeated sexual harassment, physical aggression and forced compliance with degrading sexual acts.”

The lawsuit also claims that Combs used “physical violence, blackmail, career sabotage and financial extortion” to force Burrowes into giving up his 25 percent stake in Bad Boy Entertainment. Burrowes filed a separate lawsuit against Diddy’s mother, Janice Combs, accusing her of participating in a fraudulent scheme to obtain full control of Bad Boy Entertainment.

It’s not the first time Burrowes has taken legal action against Diddy. In 2003, he filed a lawsuit over an alleged incident from 1996, but that case was dismissed. The current lawsuit is part of a series of legal complaints against Diddy, with at least 50 similar claims filed since November 2023.

Diddy’s legal team has dismissed Burrowes’ claims as “frivolous” and a waste of court resources, stating that these allegations have been repeatedly thrown out of court over the past 30 years.