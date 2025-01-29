EXCLUSIVE: Diddy Fails At Attempt To Get His Hands on Freak Off Tapes For Trial

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

A federal judge has denied Diddy’s request to obtain copies of the controversial “Freak Off” tapes, siding with prosecutors who argue that the footage should remain tightly controlled.

Sean “Diddy” Combs has hit another legal roadblock in his high-stakes battle over the so-called “Freak Off” tapes.

A federal judge has denied his request to obtain copies of the explicit videos, siding with prosecutors who argued that handing over the footage could pose risks to the privacy and safety of his alleged victims—one of whom is thought to be his ex-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura.

In a ruling issued by U.S. District Judge Arun Subramanian, the court rejected Combs’ attempt to modify a protective order restricting the defense’s access to the footage.

“Defendant’s motion to amend the protective order is DENIED without prejudice,” the judge wrote, making it clear that the court is unwilling to grant Diddy complete control over the controversial evidence.

The government has working hard to block Diddy’s push for electronic copies.

They claimed they were worried the disgraced rap mogul or someone connected to the case would get a hold of the videos and make duplicates which could further intimidate his alleged victims.

But prosecutors did offer several alternatives and allowed his legal team to view the footage under supervision.

According to the ruling, the defense has not fully explored these options and must negotiate with prosecutors before returning to court with further requests.

“To the extent these options are insufficient, the defense may propose other options to the Government,” the judge stated. “It doesn’t appear that the defense did this before raising the issue with the Court.”

The ruling marks another setback for Combs, who remains locked up at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn as he awaits trial on sex trafficking and racketeering charges.

The defense, meanwhile, insists that full access is necessary to challenge the government’s claims.

Judge Subramanian made it clear that Combs’ legal team will have to make a stronger case if they want to revisit the issue.

“If that happens, they should be prepared to clearly articulate why they need possession of the videos despite the options furnished by the Government,” he wrote.

For now, the tapes remain out of Diddy’s reach, leaving prosecutors in control of how—and under what conditions—the footage can be reviewed.

Diddy is set to go to trial this May 2025.