EXCLUSIVE: Diddy’s Family And His Own Lawyer Could Wreck His Gag Order Bid

Cassie’s lawyer claims Diddy’s own family’s public statements are unraveling his attempt to silence witnesses in his high-stakes legal battle.

Sean “Diddy” Combs is trying to keep his legal mess under tight wraps, but his family and lawyer might have ruined his plans.

Cassie’s lawyer, Douglas H. Wigdor, called out Diddy’s attempt to silence witnesses and other lawyers with a gag order, slamming it as pure hypocrisy.

According to Wigdor, while the disgraced mogul’s family and legal team are out here speaking their minds, Diddy’s trying to block others from doing the same.

Wigdor filed a letter with the court today (November 1) and called out Diddy’s family.

He pointed out how Diddy’s son Quincy recently took to Instagram, calling the accusations “devastating” for the family and promising that the “truth will prevail.”

Diddy’s mom, through her own lawyer, also went public, saying the charges were part of a “public lynching” and a “narrative created out of lies.”

Wigdor says these statements show Diddy’s attempt to muzzle everyone else is beyond ironic.

If Diddy’s family can tell their side of the story, Wigdor argued, then Cassie and other accusers deserve the same right.

“It is not clear exactly whom Mr. Combs seeks to silence with his requested relief, but his submission suggests that anyone who has claimed to have been a victim of Mr. Combs—regardless of whether their experience is relevant or connected to the criminal case at hand—must be prevented from speaking out about their allegations,” Wigdor said.

He claimed Diddy’s team wants to keep a lid on any damaging statements while his own family gets free rein to speak out.

Wigdor didn’t stop there and called out Diddy’s lead attorney, Mark Agnifilo, who’s publicly described the case as a “racially motivated prosecution.”

Agnifilo made weird statements about Diddy’s infamous stash of baby oil and even appeared in a documentary about the case, a move Wigdor said is fueling the media fire.

Wigdor’s court filing painted a picture of a high-stakes game where Diddy’s family and legal team set the rules, but only for themselves.

He argued that the alleged victims and their attorneys should get the same chance if Diddy’s side can speak.

“Mr. Combs and his agents’ abuse of extrajudicial statements alone undermines the legitimacy of the relief he now requests and is yet another basis for denying his request for a gag order,” Wigdor said.

A judge has yet to rule on the gag order request.