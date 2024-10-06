Diddy’s Mother Vehemently Defends Mogul In First Statement Since His Arrest

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

In a substantial statement provided to Fort Lauderdale-based Attorney Natlie G. Figger on Sunday (October 6), Janice Combs insisted people have been jumping to conclusions and not giving him the chance to defend himself

In a substantial statement provided to Fort Lauderdale-based Attorney Natlie G. Figger on Sunday (October 6), Combs insisted people have been jumping to conclusions and not giving him the chance to defend himself. She also noted her son isn’t “perfect” and “made mistakes in his past.” Still, she doesn’t think he’s getting a fair shake.

“My son is not the monster they have painted him to be,” she said in part. “Watching the world make jokes and laugh at my son’s life crumbling before our eyes is something I can never forget. It is truly agonizing to watch the world turn against my son so quickly and easily over lies and misconceptions, without ever hearing his side or affording him the opportunity to present his side. These lies thrown at him are motivated by those seeking a financial gain, and not justice.”

Combs’ statement arrived days after a Houston-based attorney revealed he was representing 120 victims of Diddy’s alleged sexual misconduct and the claim a sex tape involving Diddy and a male A-list celebrity is being shopped around to various networks.

Attorney Ariel Mitchell-Kidd, who’s representing several of Diddy’s alleged sexual assault victims, told News Nation she thinks it’s getting very close to becoming public, unless the A-lister purchases it and pulls “a catch and kill.” She also addressed the New York Post article that claimed the celebrity in the video is “horrified” to learn it’s up for sale.

“From what I’m hearing, I think so,” she said when asked if it was close to being leaked. “I’m hearing whispers there is at least one major network, possibly two, in a bidding war for that purchase. Unless that person comes forward and purchases the video themselves, which is really the goal of the people who have the video, at this point, if that person doesn’t want to purchase it, it’s going to go on the open market.”

Diddy was arrested at Manhattan hotel on September 16. He pleaded not guilty to racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution. He remains behind bars at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn.