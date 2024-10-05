Bidding War Erupts Over Alleged Diddy Sex Tape With Male A-Lister

A recent New York Post article claimed the celebrity in the video is “horrified” to learn it’s up for sale.

A bidding war has reportedly erupted over a tape of Diddy having sex with a male A-List celebrity.

Attorney Ariel Mitchell-Kidd, who’s representing several of Diddy’s alleged sexual assault victims, believes it’s getting very close to becoming public—unless the unnamed person in the video purchases it and pulls what is called “a catch and kill.”

Mitchell-Kidd appeared on News Nation this week and spoke about the recent New York Post article that claimed the celebrity in the video is “horrified” to learn it’s up for sale.

“I received the New York Post article from the person who contacted me to sell the tape,” Mitchell-Kidd said. “I was not shocked by what I read in the article. The person who has the tape really doesn’t want to shop it around. They really want to help and wanted to directly sell it to that person, but it seems as if they are going elsewhere.”

She continued, “I really do feel bad about the person. Part of the reason I did come and say something […] I wanted to sound the alarm to that person that maybe they should do something about it. If I was them, I would do something about this. The only way to do anything is to do the catch and kill. That’s the only way it won’t come out.”

When asked if the tape was close to being leaked, Mitchell-Kidd replied, “From what I’m hearing, I think so. I’m hearing whispers there is at least one major network, possibly two, in a bidding war for that purchase. Unless that person comes forward and purchases the video themselves, which is really the goal of the people who have the video, at this point, if that person doesn’t want to purchase it, it’s going to go on the open market.”

According to the New York Post article, there is more than one person trying to sell the tape. An “insider” reportedly said, “It’s triggering [for the celebrity]. It feels like a betrayal and a violation, and it’s causing a lot of issues. It brings up some really disturbing and bad memories. It’s a total nightmare. He feels like he was victimized years ago and is now being victimized yet again. If this footage gets out, it will follow him for life. It will be on the internet forever.”

An officer with the Department of Homeland Security who was part of the raid on Diddy’s Miami home told The Post that law enforcement agencies think the Bad Boy Records mogul filmed incriminating videos at the home. The mansion allegedly contained several “sex rooms” that gave Diddy the opportunity to record sex parties and watch them remotely.

Diddy was arrested on September 16 at a Manhattan hotel. He’s been charged with racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution. He’s currently incarcerated at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn. He pleaded not guilty.