Funk Flex Denies Validity Of 120 New Diddy Accusers Claims While Hotline Attracts 12K Calls

Funk Flex refutes the gravity of the accusations against Diddy as the accuser hotline set up to report claims against him apparently rings off the hook.

Legendary New York DJ Funk Flex has come forward to express his doubts about the number of sexual assault allegations Diddy is currently facing just as thousands more alleged claims are rolling in.

Flex shared his thoughts on Diddy’s ongoing case following Houston-based attorney Tony Buzbee’s explosive announcement that he’s representing 120 alleged victims of sexual assault by Diddy—60 men and 60 women. Buzbee, who has spearheaded the legal pursuit against the rapper, also revealed that a hotline set up for victims of Diddy’s alleged crimes. Funk Flex took to social media to criticize the scale of the allegations and directly called out the claim that Diddy had sexually assaulted 120 people.

“120 people sexually assaulted by Diddy? For real? 120 people sexually assaulted by Diddy?” Flex questioned, clearly in disbelief.

His blunt response then took a sharp turn as he appeared to dismiss the accusations as ridiculous.

“Just say you’re broke and you need money,” he said.

While he acknowledged that some of the claims are concerning, particularly in reference to the allegations involving Diddy’s ex-girlfriend Cassie, Flex was quick to draw a line.

“We don’t like that video with Cassie and Diddy—it was an awful video to watch, and that shouldn’t happen to any woman,” he stated, referencing a disturbing incident involving the singer.

Yet, when it comes to the 120 allegations, Flex concluded, “But assaulting 120 people sounds stupid.”

Flex’s video comes on the heels of disturbing revelations from attorney Tony Buzbee, who has been gathering evidence and testimony from alleged victims of Diddy’s decades-long abuse. The accusations, which reportedly stretch over 25 years, allegedly involve both underage and adult victims. Buzbee detailed that the hotline his legal team set up to gather claims had been inundated, stating, “The floodgates really opened,” and explaining that they received an overwhelming 12,000 calls within a single day following a press conference.

Meanwhile, the hotline, which Buzbee has been using to gather evidence against Diddy, is manned by over 100 staffers working around the clock to sift through the influx of calls. The team is tasked with identifying legitimate victims and witnesses while collecting crucial evidence for future civil cases.

Of the 120 individuals planning to file lawsuits, at least 25 were minors at the time of the alleged abuse. One particularly alarming case involves a victim who, at just 9 years old, was allegedly sexually abused by Diddy and others at a Bad Boy Records audition in New York.

The child had been promised a record deal, both to him and his parents, before the horrific incident allegedly occurred. Many of the claims, according to Buzbee, involve victims who were lured into Diddy’s orbit with promises of stardom in the music or TV industries.

Watch Funk Flex’s address on the situation in the post above.