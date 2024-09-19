Diddy’s Dirty Deeds Captured In Real Time: Feds Have Over 90 Devices With Videos, Photos

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Federal case against Sean “Diddy” Combs gathers momentum as over 50 witnesses report abuse and critical electronic evidence is confiscated.

Federal agents have gathered more than 50 witnesses prepared to testify against Sean “Diddy” Combs in a case that has uncovered distressing tales of abuse.

The lineup includes individuals who claim years of mistreatment at the hands of the Hip-Hop mogul, along with those who say they witnessed his violent outbursts firsthand.

Following his arrest in Manhattan on Monday (September 16), Diddy pleaded not guilty to multiple charges: racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion and transportation with intent for prostitution.

His Tuesday (September 17) appearance in Manhattan federal court ended with a judge denying his request for bail, with prosecutors labeling him a flight risk.

Search warrants executed in Miami and Los Angeles led to the discovery of several illegal firearms, including AR-15 rifles with defaced serial numbers, further bolstering the government’s position that Diddy poses a serious threat.

During a second hearing, prosecutors argued that his immense resources and history of obstruction make him a continued danger to witnesses and justice.

On Wednesday (September 18) Judge Andrew Carter agreed with prosecutors and ordered Diddy held without bail at the infamous Metropolitan Detention Center.

Prosecutors say the testimonies reveal a chilling pattern of Diddy using his wealth and influence to dominate and degrade women.

Reports detail notorious events known as “Freak Offs,” exclusive parties rife with drugs, violence and coercion involving commercial sex workers.

Witness accounts suggest the gatherings formed part of a systematic approach to exploitation extending over a decade.

Central to the prosecution’s case is a trove of more than 90 electronic devices, cloud storage accounts, thumb drives, and a surveillance system seized from Diddy’s residences and his associates, including cellphones, laptops and hard drives believed to contain damning evidence—such as videos and communication records—that could substantiate the charges.

“These acts of physical force—of violence—are corroborated not only through victim testimony but also through, among other things, victim communications with [Diddy] spanning years of the charged time period; witness testimony, including witnesses who were present during and after Freak Offs; video footage; photographs capturing victim injuries; and law enforcement records, among other things,” U.S. Attorney Damian Williams explained.

“The same is true of the [Diddy’s] coercion. The communications between [Diddy] and multiple victims, which include communications sent as recently as this year, capture victim resistance to engaging in Freak Offs even in light of [Diddy’s] abusive tactics. [Diddy’s] years-long use of force and coercion speaks directly to dangerousness,” Williams added.

Williams said the devices capture the alleged crimes happening in real-time.

As the investigation progresses, the number of people willing to step forward against him is likely to grow, potentially adding depth to the already expansive allegations against him.