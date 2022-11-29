Diddy Flexes His British Accent After Giggs Teaches Him U.K. Slang 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Diddy attempted to impersonate Giggs after the South London rapper taught him some street talk from across the pond.

As an increasing amount of British art and culture reaches American shores, U.K. rappers are taking to teaching their U.S. counterparts a thing or two about British street talk.

The latest lesson comes from South London rapper Giggs, a frequent visitor to the U.S., often hanging out with the likes of Maino and Dave East in New York. Giggs recently linked with Diddy, and the pair had a little transatlantic slang session.

“If something’s handled, I would say ‘Nah, that’s patterned, still,’” the Londoner told the Hip-Hop mogul. Giggs then gave another example to make sure Diddy understood the new lingo. If asked, “Have you arranged the door, or for us to go in,” the appropriate response in the U.K. is, “Nah that’s patterned.” Diddy then repeated the newly learned phrase back to Giggs in his finest U.K. accent. Check out the clip below.

Earlier this month, Giggs was accompanied by his son on one of his stateside visits. However, this trip marked a special occasion for the rapper, who was celebrating his son’s 21st birthday. The father and son partied at a Miami strip club before having dinner with DJ Khaled.

“Bring out the lobster,” Khaled requested, asking for his favorite meal, before addressing Giggs as “the Don,” and his son as the “the Young Don.” Khaled then dapped up the youngster before telling him, “Happy Birthday, brother.”

Meanwhile, one of the rising stars of the U.K. Hip-Hop scene, Central Cee, recently dished out his own transatlantic slang dictionary in rap form. He pulled up to L.A. Leakers with a freestyle in the vein of Big L’s “Ebonics.” Check it out below.