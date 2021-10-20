Meek Mill Links Up With Giggs To Drop “Northside Southside” Video

Philly’s Meek Mill teamed up with Peckham’s Giggs to film the gritty video for “NorthSide Southside” from Meek’s “Expensive Pain” album.

The video for Meek Mill and Giggs’s “Northside Southside” has arrived, and it’s a transatlantic banger! The pair took the streets of South London to film the visuals for the track which represents their respective hoods.

Watch the video for “Northside Southside” by Meek Mill featuring Giggs below.

The pair were spotted in South London’s Peckham last month shooting the video.

🎬🎥 NORTH SIDE x SOUTH SIDE @officialgiggs x @MeekMill on set filming a music video in Peckham, South London 📍 pic.twitter.com/XpfK7fBkFX — Link Up TV (@linkuptv) September 15, 2021

Meek Mill took over England’s capital with his fleet of “Expensive Pain” branded vehicles, featuring the album’s cover art.

In a post captioned, “LONDONNNN! Who did this??? ✨✨✨✨✨✨✨ energy! @officialgiggs #northsidesouthside” Meek could be seen having some fun across the pond.

The song is taken from Meek Mill’s fifth studio album, Expensive Pain. Meek teased the project on his socials ahead of his release “NORTHSIDE SOUTHSIDE FT @officialgiggs shout out london fam!!!!”

The trip marks Meek’s first time in London. It is reported that he was unable to visit before due to legal issues. He certainly made the most of his time in the U.K. As well as linking up with Giggs to film their video, he also touched the Wireless stage.