Did Meek Mill Respond To The Outrage Over His ‘Expensive Pain’ Album Cover?

It appears the Dreamchasers leader is unbothered by the backlash.

Some people are upset with Meek Mill over his Expensive Pain album cover. The artwork depicts a painting of naked Black women.

A video of a man complaining about Meek’s cover art decorating a bus went viral. The Philadelphia rapper also faced backlash on social media.

While Meek Mill has not directly commented on the outrage, he recently posted a photo of himself with a larger version of the Expensive Pain image. The Instagram caption read, “EXPENSIVE COVER ART @ninachanel that thanggggg!”

Nina Chanel Abney is an African American, female artist. Last month, Meek Mill tweeted about the cover, “Some heavy art s### that I like personally from Nina Chanel 💎.”

Expensive Pain officially arrived on October 1. The project debuted at #3 on the Billboard 200 chart by earning 95,000 first-week units. It racked up 110.53 million on-demand streams.

Ten tracks off Expensive Pain made it onto the Hot 100 chart with “Sharing Locations” featuring Lil Baby and Lil Durk peaking at #23. Meek Mill’s fifth studio LP also features Kehlani, Lil Uzi Vert, Moneybagg Yo, Young Thug, A$AP Ferg, Brent Faiyaz, Giggs, and Vory.