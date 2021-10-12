Meek Mill Lands 10 ‘Expensive Pain’ Songs On The Hot 100 Chart

Philadelphia rapper Meek Mill dropped his Expensive Pain album on October 1. The project opened at #3 on the Billboard 200 chart with 110.53 million on-demand streams .

Over on the Hot 100, Meek Mill added more entries to his lifetime total. The latest rankings of the most popular songs in America include 10 tracks by the Dreamchasers frontman.

“Sharing Locations” featuring Lil Baby and Lil Durk peaked at #23 after spending six weeks on the tally. In addition, “Intro (Hate on Me)” also made it into the Top 40 at #36.

.@MeekMill lands 10 songs on this week's #Hot100 (1/2):



#23, Sharing Locations ft. @lilbaby4PF & @lildurk

#36, Intro (Hate On Me) (debut)

#60, Hot ft. @MoneyBaggYo (debut)

#66, Expensive Pain (debut)

#69, On My Soul (debut) — billboard charts (@billboardcharts) October 11, 2021

“Blue Note$ II” featuring Lil Uzi Vert re-entered the Hot 100 at #72. It previously peaked at #87 on the chart dated September 18, 2021.

Expensive Pain premiered with 95,000 first-week album-equivalent units. Meek Mill has now scored seven Top 10 projects on the Billboard 200 throughout his career.

For his latest body of work, Meek Mill recruited Lil Baby, Lil Durk, Kehlani, A$AP Ferg, Moneybagg Yo, Giggs, Young Thug, Vory, Lil Uzi Vert, and Brent Faiyaz as guest features.