Meek Mill Earns 7th Top 10 Album On Billboard 200 With ‘Expensive Pain’

Meek Mill’s ‘Expansive Pain’ debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 after selling 95,000 album equivalent units in its first week.

Meek Mill has earned the seventh Top 10 album of his career.

The Maybach Music Group rapper’s Expensive Pain debuted at No. 3 on the latest Billboard 200. Meek Mill’s new LP sold 95,000 album equivalent units in the week ending October 7.

Meek Mill missed out on his third No. 1 album thanks to Taylor Swift and Drake. Swift’s Fearless (Taylor’s Version) returned to the top spot with 152,000 album equivalent units sold. Drake’s Certified Lover Boy remained at No. 2 for the second week in a row with 110,000 album equivalent units sold.

Expensive Pain moved 10,000 copies in terms of pure album sales. The bulk of Meek Mill’s first-week numbers came from streaming as he racked up 110.53 million on-demand streams. That amounts to 82,000 units sold in terms of streaming equivalent albums (SEA). An additional 3,000 units came from track equivalent albums (TEA).

Meek Mill’s latest project is his sixth album to crack the Top 5 of the Billboard 200. 2015’s Dreams Worth More Than Money and 2018’s Championships are his highest-charting LPs, both reaching No. 1.

Expensive Pain joins 2016’s DC4 and 2017’s Wins & Losses in hitting No. 3 on the Billboard 200. Meek Mill’s debut studio album Dreams & Nightmares, which dropped in 2012, peaked at No. 2. His 2018 EP Legends of the Summer cracked the Top 10 at No. 9.

Meek Mill released his Expensive Pain album on October 1. The 18-track LP features collaborations with Lil Baby, Lil Durk, Lil Uzi Vert, Kehlani, Young Thug, Moneybagg Yo, Brent Faiyaz, A$AP Ferg, Vory and Giggs.

