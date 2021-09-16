Meek Mill Teases Jay-Z & G Herbo Collabs For “Expensive Pain” Album

Late last month, Meek Mill informed his 10 million Twitter followers that he was very close to dropping his next album. He returned to the social media app on Wednesday to announce an official release date.

“My album Expensive Pain releases 10/1,” tweeted Meek Mill. The Dreamchasers leader also shared the project’s cover art which features an illustrated collage of naked women, vehicles, and more.

What inspired the Expensive Pain artwork? Meek Mill was asked about the cover on Twitter. He explained, “[It’s] some heavy art s### that I like personally from Nina Chanel 💎.”

Expensive Pain will follow Meek Mill’s Championships which came out in November 2018. That studio LP debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200 chart with 229,000 album-equivalent units.

Some heavy art s### that I like personally from Nina Chanel 💎 https://t.co/iIhXaw0N07 — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) September 15, 2021

Championships was eventually certified Platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America. Meek Mill also earned his first Grammy nomination for Best Rap Album thanks to his fourth studio LP.

When asked by a Twitter user if Expensive Pain is his best work, Meek Mill responded, “Yeah this my zaza flow!! Lol.” He also confirmed at least one U.K. rapper will be featured on the album and a tour is planned for the future.

There could also be another high-profile Meek Mill/Jay-Z collaboration included on Expensive Pain. Jay-Z broke the internet with his verse on the Championships track “What’s Free” along with Rick Ross.

In July, Meek Mill posted an Instagram photograph with Jay-Z. The two emcees were seen speaking inside a recording studio. Last night, the Philadelphia native teased it was possible they could reunite for his latest body of work. Meek also tweeted that he plans to collaborate with Chicago-bred rapper G Herbo.

Yeah this my zaza flow!! Lol https://t.co/bUydnKMXyj — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) September 15, 2021

1 uk rapper on it so farrr! https://t.co/rwQx9KEYpv — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) September 15, 2021

Of course you and ya gang coming? https://t.co/rL2xqFniiR — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) September 15, 2021

You know how you play spades and got a possible lol this the possible https://t.co/e7lRX2hrkE — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) September 15, 2021