Meek Mill & Jay-Z Photographed In The Studio Together

Are the two Hip Hop stars set to collaborate on another track?

Over the last several years, Robert “Meek Mill” Williams and Shawn “Jay-Z” Carter have been closely aligned. Meek is signed to Jay’s Roc Nation management company, and the two emcees are part of the Reform Alliance’s Board of Directors.

The Philadephia native and the New York City native also teamed up for the well-received “What’s Free” track off Meek Mill’s Grammy-nominated Championships album. Rick Ross appeared on that 2018 song as well.

Are Meek Mill and Jay-Z set to collaborate on another record in the near future? This weekend, Meek posted two photographs to Instagram of himself and Jay-Z in the studio.

“If I ain’t him it’s one of my guys 💎💎💎💎💎💎 if you the richest in the room you in the wrong room goat talk [with] some billionaires I’ll be there soon!” wrote Meek Mill in the Instagram caption.

Jay-Z is reportedly worth $1.4 billion. The 51-year-old businessman addressed his wealth on “What’s Free.” After breaking down his ownership percentages for companies like Roc Nation and D’usse, Jay raps, “I ain’t got a billion streams, got a billion dollars.”

This year has seen Jay-Z show up on DJ Khaled’s “Sorry Not Sorry” with Nas and James Fauntleroy as well as Nipsey Hussle’s “What It Feels Like” off Judas And the Black Messiah: The Inspired Album. 2017’s 4:44 was Jay’s most recent solo album.

Meek Mill’s 2020 includes a feature on “That Go!” which lives on YSL and Young Thug’s top-charting compilation Slime Language 2. The Dream Chasers leader also teamed with Leslie Grace and Boi-1da for a remake of Miami Sound Machine’s “Conga.” Plus, he dropped his own single “Flamerz Flow.”

Meek Mill serves as the Co-Chair of the Reform Alliance along with Philadelphia 76ers partner Michael Rubin. In addition, Jay-Z is listed as a Founding Partner for the nonprofit organization working to improve the American justice system by focusing on probation and parole laws.

The Reform Alliance has successfully helped pass legislation in states such as Michigan, California, and Virginia. Additionally, Reform partnered with Memphis-bred rapper Mario “Yo Gotti” Mims to advocate for bipartisan prison reform in Mississippi.