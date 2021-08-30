Meek Mill Teases Fifth Studio Album Is Set To Drop In The Coming Days

Meek Mill took part in another Q&A on Twitter over the weekend. This time, Meek began interacting with his fans as a way to promote his new single “Sharing Locations” featuring Lil Baby and Lil Durk.

The “Sharing Locations” music video has collected over 3 million views on YouTube since its premiere on August 27, and the visuals are still trending at #2 in the platform’s music section. On Saturday afternoon, Meek Mill tweeted, “Tag #sharinglocations and ask a question let’s get it!!!!”

Followers of the Dreamchasers leader began questioning him about upcoming show locations, posthumous Lil Snupe music, religion, African Hip Hop, and other topics. Meek Mill also responded to inquiries about his next official body of work which he confirmed will have 18 tracks.

“When is the album dropping?” one person asked. Meek Mill responded, “Album done so soon!” Plus, the Philadelphia-raised rap star later added, “I’m back now!! I’m about to drop!!”

One Twitter user told Meek Mill his music provides motivation for the mind, body, and soul. The Atlantic recording artist replied, “This album I’m really talking wayyyyyy better!!!”

Meek Mill also provided a big hint about when the follow-up to Championships would actually arrive on DSPs. After being asked what’s the chance of an album, the 34-year-old entertainer wrote, “Like a matter of days lol.”

Championships was released in 2018. Meek Mill’s fourth studio LP debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200 chart with 229,000 first-week units. The collection included features by Cardi B, Rick Ross, Jay-Z, Future, Roddy Ricch, Young Thug, Drake, 21 Savage, and other acts.

There was recent speculation that “What’s Free” collaborators Meek Mill and Jay-Z were joining forces again on a forthcoming track. The two Roc Nation-backed emcees were photographed together in the studio earlier this year.

If Meek Mill is planning to drop an album in the coming days, he could have to deal with commercial competition from Kanye West’s recently released Donda. In addition, Drake’s long-anticipated Certified Lover Boy will debut on Friday, September 3.

