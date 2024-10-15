Man Claims Diddy Forced Him Into Van For “Traumatic” Drug-Induced Sex

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Diddy is fighting racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking charges along with multiple lawsuits accusing him of sexual assault.

A security worker claimed he was drugged and sexually assaulted by Sean “Diddy” Combs in August 2006. According to court documents obtained by AllHipHop, attorney Tony Buzbee’s client sued Diddy for an alleged rape inside a van parked at the mogul’s East Hamptons property.

John Doe said he accepted a last-minute security job for an event hosted by Diddy. The plaintiff allegedly became Diddy’s victim after drinking drug-laced drinks at the party.

“As the event progressed, Combs targeted plaintiff and provided him with two alcoholic drinks throughout the night,” John Doe’s attorneys wrote. “After consuming the second drink, plaintiff began to feel extremely ill and leaned against his truck for support … Combs, by himself or through his agents/employees, previously laced the drink with drugs, including but not limited to GHB and/or ecstasy. This behavior towards plaintiff mimics a pattern of Combs and his agents/employees drugging unsuspecting victims in order to make it easier for Combs to sexually assault that person. Unfortunately, plaintiff was one such victim. A photograph of an exemplary container used by Combs and/or his agents/employees to insert GHB into alcoholic drinks is seen below.”

Diddy allegedly checked on John Doe after supplying the security worker with two drinks. The plaintiff believed Diddy was genuinely concerned but there were ulterior motives, per the lawsuit.

“[John Doe] soon found himself being forcibly pushed into an open van by Combs, an act that left him in considerable pain,” his lawyers wrote. “Once inside the van, plaintiff was held down by Combs, who overpowered him while he struggled to escape due to the effects of the drugs in his system. In a horrific turn of events, Combs sexually assaulted plaintiff by inserting his penis into plaintiff’s a### and sodomizing him, all the while dismissing plaintiff’s pleas for help by repeatedly saying, ‘You’ll be alright.’”

The alleged victim struggled to leave the party due to the drugs in his system. He “experienced a disturbing sensation as a lubricant-like fluid leaked from him.” John Doe informed his security firm’s supervisor what happened when he finally got home.

“Upon arriving home and showering, plaintiff noticed more semen discharge, which intensified his feelings of violation and revulsion,” the lawsuit noted. “In the aftermath of the assault, plaintiff struggled with intense emotional pain and mental health issues, feeling disgusted and deeply depressed. Plaintiff has experienced a significant impact on his personal life; he has never married and often struggles to maintain relationships due to the assault.”

John Doe sued Diddy for violating New York City’s Victims of Gender-Motivated Violence Protection Act. The Bad Boy Records founder’s lawyers denied the allegations.

“The press conference and 1-800 number that preceded today’s barrage of filings were clear attempts to garner publicity,” Diddy’s attorneys contended. “Mr. Combs and his legal team have full confidence in the facts, their legal defenses, and the integrity of the judicial process. In court, the truth will prevail: that Mr. Combs has never sexually assaulted anyone—adult or minor, man or woman.”

Diddy was indicted for racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution in September. He remains in jail awaiting trial.