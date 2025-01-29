EXCLUSIVE: Feds Say Diddy’s “Freak Off” Tape Demand Is Pure Intimidation Tactic

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Prosecutors accuse Diddy of attempting to humiliate Cassie Ventura by demanding unrestricted access to “Freak Off” tapes

Sean “Diddy” Combs’ demand for full access to the controversial “Freak Off” tapes is raising alarms, with federal prosecutors accusing him of trying to use the footage to humiliate his alleged victim, widely believed to be his ex-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura.

According to court filings, the feds insist that these videos—evidence in Diddy’s ongoing sex trafficking and racketeering case—should remain under protection to deter further harm and intimidation​.

The government’s latest response makes it clear that they view Diddy’s push for access as part of a broader pattern of using explicit material to exert control over his victims.

Prosecutors argue that the videos are “highly sensitive” and contain “sexually explicit conduct,” making them prime for misuse if handed over in an unrestricted format.

Diddy has already viewed the tapes twice under court-supervised conditions, yet his lawyers demand that they be electronically produced for his legal review.

Prosecutors say this is unnecessary and dangerous​.

“The defendant has already demonstrated a blatant disregard for the Protective Order,” prosecutors wrote, noting that Diddy previously described the tapes’ content in court filings in a way that seemed “calculated to embarrass Victim-1.”

“Counsel for Victim-1 continues to have serious concerns about the security of such videos, including the possibility of third parties gaining access to the videos surreptitiously and/or unlawfully due to the very publicized nature of the case, the possibility of these highly sensitive videos being shared with witnesses, and the defendant’s use of such videos to litigate its case in the public domain,” said U.S. Attorney Danielle R. Sassoon.

Prosecutors said these tapes were initially found on an electronic device provided by Victim-1, implying that she has a vested interest in keeping them out of Diddy’s hands.

The crux of the issue is whether Diddy should be allowed to retain copies of these tapes, something the court has thus far refused.

Instead, prosecutors have offered a compromise: allowing Diddy’s legal team to inspect the tapes under strict supervision while providing access to metadata and enhanced audio through a neutral expert​diddy freakoff reply.

But Diddy’s’ team rejected that proposal, raising suspicions about his motivations.

The government has emphasized that this is not just a routine discovery battle but a matter of victim protection.

“Victim-1 opposes any modification of the Protective Order,” prosecutors stated, citing concerns that the footage could be leaked, used for intimidation, or even strategically released to manipulate public perception​.

Given Diddy’s history—including allegations that he has used explicit material to control women in the past—the government argues that handing over these tapes would be reckless.

For now, Diddy remains behind bars at the Metropolitan Detention Center, where he has been since his September arrest.

His trial is set for May 2025.