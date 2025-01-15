EXCLUSIVE: Diddy Demands Release Of “Freak Off” Tapes To Prove His Innocence

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Diddy’s legal team demands access to the “Freak Off” tapes, calling them crucial to countering the government’s claims in his sex trafficking case

Sean “Diddy” Combs is turning up the legal heat, accusing the government of stonewalling his defense by refusing to hand over the so-called “Freak Off” tapes—videos his lawyers argue are essential to dismantling the prosecution’s case.

The embattled music mogul, who remains behind bars on racketeering and sex trafficking charges, has made the tapes the centerpiece of his fight for justice.

In a fiery court filing, Diddy’s defense team claimed the videos are “unquestionably material” to the case, citing Rule 16, which guarantees defendants access to evidence critical to preparing their defense.

According to the filing, the government has no valid excuse to withhold the footage, calling it direct evidence that could undermine the prosecution’s narrative.

The tapes, described as central to allegations of “Freak Off activity,” were bluntly labeled the “core” of the government’s case during a previous hearing.

“There is no greater risk in granting defense counsel a copy of the files for preparation than exists in the government’s maintenance and use of the files,” Diddy’s lawyers argued, blasting prosecutors for hiding behind concerns about privacy.

Diddy’s lawyers say the existing protective order is enough to shield any sensitive information while still giving them a fair shot at defending their client.

Diddy’s lawyers have pointed out that withholding this evidence contradicts legal precedents, even invoking cases involving state secrets to argue that no interest should outweigh a defendant’s right to a meaningful defense.

For Diddy, the stakes couldn’t be higher.

Since his arrest in September, prosecutors have painted him as the mastermind of a sex trafficking operation, relying heavily on allegations of coercion and violence.

But Diddy’s team says the tapes could punch holes in the government’s claims, accusing them of trying to “stack the deck” by keeping the footage out of reach.

Diddy’s trial is set for May 2025 and the fight over his infamous “Freak Off” tapes could make all of the difference in his attempt to regain his freedom and prove he is innocent.

