Lil Baby helped more than 4,000 Atlanta families prepare for school with free supplies and services through his nonprofit The Jones Project.

Lil Baby brought school spirit and serious support to Atlanta’s West End with the launch of his nonprofit, The Jones Project and his fifth annual Back to School Fest, where more than 4,000 families received free supplies, food and fun.

The event, held at West End Production Park, was part giveaway, part block party.

Students from kindergarten through 12th grade picked up backpacks, uniforms, wellness kits, shoes and custom gear—all at no cost. The day also featured carnival rides, bounce houses, face painting and free haircuts and braiding services.

“I love them like they love me,” Lil Baby told The Atlanta Voice during the event. “It means a lot to be able to come back and give back, because I know so much comes behind not having shoes and school utensils and stuff for school. Because that be a lot of kids’ reason to steer off.”

He continued, “To know that the parents don’t have to stress about this part makes me feel good.”

The Jones Project focuses on helping families in Atlanta’s West End by removing obstacles that can impact a child’s education—like not having the right supplies or clothes. The nonprofit’s mission is rooted in Lil Baby’s own experiences growing up in the area.

Local leaders, including Atlanta City Councilmembers and Board of Education representatives, were on hand to show support. Sponsors like Zaxby’s, Slim & Husky’s and Dr. Bombay Ice Cream provided food and treats throughout the day.

Lil Baby stayed present throughout the event, posing for photos and connecting with families. His message was clear: every kid deserves to start the school year feeling ready and confident.