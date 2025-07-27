Review: “Fantastic Four: First Steps” Brings Marvel’s First Family Back in Style

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Pedro Pascal leads a visually stunning and emotionally rich reboot in “Fantastic Four: First Steps” that finally delivers the film these legendary characters deserve.

Writer Chris “Boogie” Brown breaks down the movie that could mark the return to Marvel’s true glory.

Fantastic Four: First Steps marks the long awaited return of Marvel’s iconic foursome, and this time, it actually gets it right.

Directed by Matt Shakman (WandaVision), the 37th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe ditches the dusty origin blueprint for a bolder, stylized entry. Set in a sleek alternate 1960s timeline, the movie throws us straight into the lives of the already established Fantastic Four. They are loved by the public, bonded by science and family but now face their biggest challenge yet.

Pedro Pascal’s Reed Richards and Vanessa Kirby’s Sue Storm are expecting a child, but their domestic future is threatened by a cosmic nightmare. Galactus, the devourer of worlds, is coming, and his chilling emissary, the Silver Surfer, arrives first to signal the doom. Alongside Ben Grimm (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) and Johnny Storm (Joseph Quinn), the team must unite to defend their universe.

As someone who’s endured four failed live-action attempts, this film felt like a revelation. Shakman smartly reinvents the team’s cinematic identity by blending a retro-futuristic aesthetic with a heartfelt and grounded narrative. “First Steps” isn’t just a superhero movie. It’s a family drama wrapped in cosmic-scale storytelling.

The film tones down the usual MCU sarcasm and punchlines in favor of genuine emotional resonance. Parenthood, teamwork, legacy is all in the mix. There’s less snark, more soul. Longtime comic fans will appreciate the nods to legends like Stan Lee and Jack Kirby, while newcomers can jump in without difficulty.

Jess Hall’s cinematography is stunning, and the visual effects work from ILM and Weta FX is top-tier. Johnny Storm and Silver Surfer’s scenes stand out as particular visual triumphs. Julia Garner brings gravitas and tragedy to the Silver Surfer, while Ralph Ineson’s Galactus is like a god of dread, terrifying in every way.

The performances are great in across the board, but Pascal and Kirby carry the emotional weight. Their chemistry anchors the film, even as celestial chaos explodes around them.

If there’s one nitpick, it’s that the film’s one hour and 55-minute runtime feels a bit tight. The characters are so well-drawn that you can’t help but want a little more time with them. Even a few more minutes of action would have done the trick.

Still, Fantastic Four: First Steps is a triumph. As the first Phase 6 entry, it delivers on every front: story, style, emotion and spectacle. Composer Michael Giacchino’s score elevates the grandeur even further. By the way, there are two post-credit scenes. One sets up something monumental so do not leave.

After a year of solid superhero releases, Fantastic Four: First Steps easily stands as 2025’s most complete comic book film. Sorry, Superman. For the first time ever, Marvel’s First Family has a cinematic legacy worth celebrating.

Final Score: 4.5 out of 5