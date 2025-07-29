Veteran Manager Steve Lobel Talks Bone & Biggie, Mentorship & Cleveland’s Next Star ItsHoly

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Steve Lobel recounts the creation of “Notorious Thugs” with Biggie and Bone Thugs, while introducing his new Cleveland protégé Holy, who’s already moving with giants like Hit-Boy and Sleepy Hallow.

Steve Lobel has long been a behind-the-scenes force in Hip-Hop, bridging eras and coasts. The New York native was blessed with an uncanny ability to spot and elevate talent. From managing Bone Thugs-n-Harmony and Nipsey Hussle, he’s also worked with Fat Joe, Run-DMC, Eazy-E and many more.

He’s even taken part in the creative like helping create the iconic “Notorious Thugs” session with Biggie. Lobel’s fingerprints are on some of the most historic moments in Hip-Hop history. Now, he’s putting his energy behind a rising artist named ItsHoly, a melodic but gritty talent from Cleveland. While he’s just starting, he’s already moving with heavyweight producers like Hit-Boy and Cool & Dre.

AllHipHop caught up with Lobel and ItsHoly to talk history, mentorship and the future of real music.

AllHipHop: Steve, you have had such a crazy career. You were in the room when “Notorious Thugs” was created. What was that like?

Steve Lobel: That was 1995. Biggie was at Record Plant in L.A. Puff called me. He said, “Big’s at the studio, pull up.” I brought Bone through: Layzie, Krayzie, Bizzy. Wish wasn’t there. Flesh came but didn’t get on the track. Stevie J, the legend Stevie J, not just Love & Hip-Hop—produced it. Big had cases of Cristal, Moët, Henny, mad weed, Doritos. And in like an hour and a half… boom: “Notorious Thugs.” One of the greatest Hip-Hop records ever.

AllHipHop: That’s legendary. Do you ever sit back and realize the role you played in some of these iconic moments?

Steve Lobel: People like Busta call me “the power strip.” Not the plug, not the connect—the power strip. I don’t take that lightly. I help power people up. And now, I’m working with ItsHoly, who’s the future.

AllHipHop: You brought ItsHoly here with you. Tell us about this new artist.

Steve Lobel: He’s from Cleveland. I don’t work with everybody. I break artists the right way. Not for clout or a viral moment but real talent. ItHoly’s working with Hit-Boy, Cool & Dre, Big Homie G, Dave East. He’s got next.

AllHipHop: Holy, what’s good?

Holy: Man, I’m from a small town in Cleveland with big energy. I gotta shout out Steve. He’s guided me in music and life. I’m melodic, R&B-ish, but I can kick it up. You want Hip-Hop? I got that too. I just don’t put myself in a box.

AllHipHop: Who did you grow up listening to?

Holy: Bone Thugs, of course. 50 Cent, Lil Wayne… and I like Ice Cube. That real, raw storytelling.

AllHipHop: You into sports?

Holy: Boxing. Heavy. I like Canelo and Gervonta Davis.

AllHipHop: What about Terence “Bud” Crawford?

Holy: He’s dope, too. Super technical, ambidextrous, but Canelo? That man is smart in the ring.

AllHipHop: Holy, what do you think sets Cleveland apart?

Holy: We support real music. Rock ‘n Roll, Hip-Hop, R&B. Whatever it is, we show love. That’s why I rep my city so hard. We did a show with Dave East last week. I was just at the Guardians game, on the field. I’m going on tour now with Sleepy Hallow and Sheff G. We moving.

AllHipHop: Steve, this mentorship role you hold…do you make all your artists study Hip-Hop history?

Steve Lobel: Hell yeah. I told Holy, if you’re gonna work with me, you’re gonna learn the culture. Learn why we got here. This culture fed families. Put people on. So you better respect it.

AllHipHop: Any final words?

Steve Lobel: AllHipHop has been around forever. Don’t change up for clout. Don’t chase clicks. Keep doing what you’ve always done—preserve the culture. A lot of these outlets have lost their soul. You haven’t. Stay legendary.

Holy: Facts. Shout out AllHipHop. Shout out Cleveland. Let’s keep building.