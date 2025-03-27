Sheff G Headed To Prison After Pleading Guilty To Violent Gang Crimes

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Brooklyn rapper Sheff G has pleaded guilty to attempted murder and conspiracy in a massive 140-count gang indictment.

Sheff G pleaded guilty to attempted murder and conspiracy charges in a high-profile gang violence case in Brooklyn Supreme Court on Wednesday.

The Brooklyn-based rapper, whose legal name is Michael Williams, agreed to a plea bargain that would land him behind bars for five years, followed by another five years of supervised probation, according to FOX5 New York.

Williams’ guilty plea comes amid a sprawling 140-count indictment targeting 32 accused members of the notorious 8 Trey Crips and 9 Ways street gangs.

Prosecutors initially pushed for a 20-year sentence, citing Williams’ alleged role in orchestrating gang violence, but Brooklyn Supreme Court Justice Danny Chun accepted the reduced five-year prison term.

The rapper admitted guilt on charges of second-degree attempted murder as well as second and fourth-degree conspiracy.

Authorities accused Williams of funneling profits from his music career into financing and coordinating violent gang activities, including shootings and illegal firearm possession.

Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez criticized Williams’ actions, stating, “Notoriety could not shield this defendant from justice. He used his fame to fund and direct violence, terrorizing our streets.”

Gonzalez added, “Brooklyn will not tolerate gangs that endanger our communities.”

The charges stemmed from an incident in October 2020, when a mass shooting left one person dead and five others injured. Williams was allegedly involved in the planning and execution of the attack. Prosecutors also claimed Williams celebrated the shooting afterward at a Manhattan steakhouse dinner alongside fellow rapper Sleepy Hollow and other gang affiliates.

Sleepy Hollow remains among 14 defendants whose cases are still pending. He faces accusations of participating in the conspiracy alongside Williams and other alleged gang members. Seventeen other defendants have already entered guilty pleas.

Sheff G’s’ sentencing hearing is scheduled for August 13, 2025.