Mariah Carey Insists She Doesn’t Age: “Just Doesn’t Happen”

Mariah Carey dropped some crazy thoughts about aging, self-love and staying unbothered while teasing her upcoming album “Here for It All.”

Mariah Carey is out here dodging birthdays and hyping her next album like aging ain’t even a thing. The 56-year-old icon sat down with Harper’s Bazaar UK and basically said Father Time can kick rocks.

“I don’t allow it – it just doesn’t happen,” she said with a grin. “I don’t know time. I don’t know numbers. I do not acknowledge time – I have a new song that starts with that line…”

She’s got her 16th studio album, Here for It All, dropping September 26, and while she’s been in the game for decades, Mariah’s still on her own wavelength.

And if you thought she was gonna play it humble, think again. When asked which artist she looks up to the most, she didn’t even flinch.

“I’m going to have to go with me!” she laughed. And, love her or not, she still cares what people say about her music.

“It’s nice when people say good things and give you a good response, and then if they don’t like it, and they don’t say good things, you have to be able to push that away, let that go, you know? Because why, at this point in my life, would I really be worried about that stuff?”

She also broke down how she deals with the constant public attention. Spoiler: she doesn’t bother with wigs or shades.

“It’s part of my job. What’s the point of a disguise? Just get up, get dressed, go out. If I don’t want to be seen, I’ll stay home,” she said.