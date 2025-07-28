Diddy Joins Forces With Kanye West To Plot Industry Comeback—Fashion, Tech & Music

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Sean “Diddy” Combs and Kanye West are rumored to be planning music fashion and tech projects together as they attempt to rebuild their reputations and wealth.

Diddy and Kanye West Plot Joint Comeback With Music Fashion and Billion-Dollar Dreams

Diddy and Kanye West are reportedly plotting a bold reinvention. The pair reportedly plan on teaming up for a series of high-stakes ventures in music fashion and tech.

Diddy, the 55-year-old Bad Boy Records founder, is now a convicted felon. The OG still faces 20 years in prison, but he’s allegedly leaning heavily on his relationship with West. Obviously, all of this is following the court case of the decade. Despite being acquitted of sex trafficking and racketeering, Diddy was found guilty on two counts of transporting individuals to engage in prostitution.

Now, there are claims he’s hoping for a new partnership with Kanye West, his longtime friend and brother-in-controversy. They allegedly want to mount a return to power.

“Diddy is so grateful that Kanye stood by him – they think of each other as blood brothers now,” a source told RadarOnline.com. “They’re both convinced they can get back on top and basically rule Hollywood again together.”

Some (myself included) missed that when Diddy was in jail awaiting trial, West dropped a track that included a jailhouse call. The audio reportedly said, “You be careful out there ’cause they definitely trying to end us. They can’t do it, and they ain’t gonna do it. I’m going to beat this s##t and get next to you.” WOW.

READ ALSO: Consequence Reunites With Kanye West For New Music

Diddy seems to maintain that confidence. He’s apparently looking forward to a clean slate, telling close friends he’ll beat the 20-year bid. At this point, there’s no reason to disbelieve him. There’s more to their alleged moves. Sources say the duo is also in talks to develop a joint album and a clothing company under West’s Yeezy brand.

“Diddy has already been mentoring Kanye, so once he’s out, that will be more of a focus. They have plans for more singles and even an album, and Kanye has said he wants Diddy to get involved with his clothing range,” a source said.

There’s more.

The pair is preparing to launch a joint label, with tentacles into film and tech. The goal? To become billionaires together. Again. I wonder if they can do it.

-illseed out