Curren$y Shuts Down Freddie Gibbs “Beef”—Drops Classy Response In Comments

Curren$y gracefully shuts down Freddie Gibbs drama, calling it “corny” to respond…proving peace sells too.

What do we have here?

Curren$y and Freddie Gibbs might have made magic once, but it looks like there won’t be a Fetti 2. The internet might just short-circuit from the maturity Spitta just displayed.

While fans are still bumpin’ Alfredo 2, the long-awaited sequel from Gibbs and Alchemist, it didn’t take long for ears to smell the beef. That lurked in “Gas Station Sushi,” a track where Gibbs sneak-disses someone that loves vintage Chevys. Many speculated (clearly) the bar—“Could’ve ran that Fetti by myself”—was a jab at Curren$y. They put in good work on Fetti and their creative chemistry was awesome IN SONG. But in real life, not so much. Some folks braced for lyrical warfare, but Spitta had other plans. He’s basically ignoring it.

Curren$y addressed it before but said something new in his comments section. The New Orleans native addressed it plainly. It would be “corny” to respond to Freddie.” That’s it. No beef, just vibes…and his new project, 730.

Freddie never named Curren$y outright, so he didn’t drop a bomb. I do believe the fans were ready to start placing bets.

But Curren$y is a chill, laid back dude. The man known largely for outworking most of the industry and not ever raising his voice. He’s clearly staying focused on his cars and peace. The streets are begging for “blood,” but he’s not with it.

Interestingly, 730 includes a few special guests and bonus tracks at the end.

Curren$y might be leaving space for it, but don’t hold your breath. He’s not stepping out his lane for this. Freddie fans are happy. Spitta’s fans are about to be fed. They just won’t be chewing on beef—it’s simply not on the menu.

What the heck…let run that Fetti back.

-illseed out