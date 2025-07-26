Freddie Gibbs Throws Lyrical Hands At Curren$y, AK, Gunna & More on ‘Alfredo 2’ With Alchemist

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Freddie Gibbs fires lyrical warning shots at Curren$y and others on “Alfredo 2,” sharpening old grudges over new Alchemist production.

Freddie Gibbs didn’t hold back on Alfredo 2. We appreciate the album for the artistic merits. But his newest collaboration with The Alchemist is being talked about for another reason. The follow-up to 2020’s Alfredo has a few unmistakable disses—he even went at former collaborator Curren$y.

On the track “Gas Station Sushi,” Gibbs says: “Could’ve ran that Fetti by myself, b####, I’m the best with AI, yeah/B####, keep it G, we like on part three, n###a, uh/Go start a Chevy up, don’t start me, n###a.”

The references run deep.

Gibbs and Curren$y’s history dates back over a decade. What happened? “Scottie Pippen” off Covert Coup is still a classic. Fetti was a tight, nine-track project that earned underground praise.

He didn’t say his name, but we know. Curren$y is famously known for his love of classic Chevys, especially in his Pilot Talk series. Freddie believes he carried that project.

But Gibbs wasn’t done.

On “Lavish Shots,” another dope track from Alfredo 2, he takes aim at both Gunna and internet troll Akademiks.

“I’m still gonna squeeze Akademiks t######, that fat bastard,” he raps with venom. “Gunna dissed me and took a plea, he a rat bastard.”

The vitriol is nothing new for Fredrick.

He’s has made a career out of stepping to enemies both in interviews and on wax. He went at Jeezy for years, and that’s actually how I came to know him. It eventually became public to folks like me. More recently, Benny The Butcher turned into a beatdown in Buffalo. Alfredo 2 is a lyrical hit list and The Alchemist’s moody beats provide the perfect canvas for his painting.

There’s no official response from Curren$y yet, but he can read between the bars.

With Alfredo 2, Freddie and ALC show out. Hopefully the disses are just good marketing. We know bro is ready for whoever wants smoke.

-illseed out