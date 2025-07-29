EXCLUSIVE: Diddy, Christian Combs Try To Wriggle Out Of Alleged Yacht Assault With “International” Defense

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Christian Combs and his father, Diddy, want a sexual assault lawsuit tossed, arguing California law doesn’t apply to events at sea.

Christian Combs and his father, Diddy, are attempting to shut down a sexual assault lawsuit by arguing the alleged incident happened too far from California for the state’s laws to apply.

In a motion filed in federal court, attorneys for both men are asking a judge to toss out the case brought by yacht stewardess Grace O’Marcaigh, who claims Christian Combs assaulted her aboard a luxury vessel in international waters near the U.S. Virgin Islands in December 2022.

The defense hinges not on denying the allegations, but on jurisdictional technicalities.

Christian’s legal team argues that even if the claims are true, California law doesn’t cover conduct that occurred outside the state.

The lawsuit accuses Christian of assault, battery, sexual assault and both negligent and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

Diddy is also named in the suit for allegedly fostering a “lawless atmosphere” on the yacht and paying off the captain to suppress the incident.

Christian’s attorneys clarify that they are not challenging the court’s jurisdiction over him personally, since he is a California resident. However, they insist that California law cannot be applied to alleged misconduct that occurred in international waters.

The incident reportedly happened on December 28, 2022, during a high-profile holiday charter aboard the superyacht Victorious. O’Marcaigh claims Christian entered the yacht’s recording studio intoxicated, ordered rounds of tequila for guests and crew and later groped and kissed her without consent.

She alleges he followed her to another part of the yacht and tried to force her to perform oral sex before a co-worker intervened.

She reported the incident to the captain the following day, but says she was blamed for drinking with guests and kept on duty. The lawsuit claims Diddy, who chartered the yacht, paid the captain to keep the incident quiet.

If the court denies the motion to dismiss, both Christian and Diddy will be expected to formally respond to the allegations.