Donald Trump “Seriously” Weighs Diddy Pardon Ahead Of October Sentencing

Donald Trump is reportedly considering a presidential pardon for Diddy ahead of his sentencing, sparking speculation over political motives.

Donald Trump is reportedly giving serious thought to granting Sean “Diddy” Combs a full presidential pardon before the incarcerated Hip-Hop mogul’s sentencing date on October 3, following his federal conviction earlier this year.

Diddy was found guilty in July on two counts tied to the Mann Act, which prohibits transporting individuals across state lines for prostitution. He was acquitted of more severe charges involving racketeering and sex trafficking. With time already served, he faces a likely federal prison term of two to three years.

According to Deadline, sources close to the situation say conversations about a pardon have escalated in recent days.

Allies of Diddy have reportedly been lobbying behind the scenes, and the White House is now treating the matter as an “actionable event.”

While no official decision has been made, speculation is swirling that Trump’s interest in the case may be politically motivated.

Some insiders suggest the former president is looking to redirect attention from his own legal controversies, including renewed scrutiny over his ties to Jeffrey Epstein.

Diddy Pushes For Release On $50 Million Bond

Diddy’s legal team is also pushing for his release on a $50 million bond while awaiting sentencing. They argue that his continued detention at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn is unjust, citing unsafe conditions and comparing his treatment to other similar cases.

Judge Arun Subramanian previously denied bail, pointing to what he described as a “years-long pattern of violence” and a lack of convincing evidence that Diddy poses no threat to others.

Trump has not issued a formal statement on the matter, and neither has the White House. All current details stem from off-the-record sources and internal discussions.

Back in May, before the verdict was handed down, Trump addressed the possibility of a pardon during a public appearance.

“I would certainly look at the facts,” he said. “If I think somebody was mistreated, whether they like me or don’t like me, it wouldn’t have any impact on me.”

At the time, Donald Trump said no one from Diddy’s team had requested a pardon, but added, “I know they’re thinking about it.”

He also admitted, “I haven’t been watching it too closely,” though he acknowledged the case had drawn significant media attention.

Trump also noted that he hadn’t spoken to Diddy in years, saying their relationship changed after he entered politics.