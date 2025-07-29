Skepta Drops Third Diss “Junior’s Law”—Joyner Lucas Labels It Trash

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Joyner Lucas dismissed Skepta’s third diss track as the “worst one yet,” brushing it off as background noise while promoting his new album.

Joyner Lucas was distinctly unimpressed after hearing Skepta’s third diss track aimed at him Monday night (July 28), calling it “easily the worst one” and brushing it off as background noise while plugging his new album.

Dropping “#JuniorsLaw,” Skepta labeled the clash “Easiest clash I ever had #JuniorsLaw OUT NOW,” taking shots at Lucas for “Cosplaying gangster rappers” and accusing him of using the beef to push his album.

He also name-dropped battle rap heavyweights from both sides of the pond, including Hitman Holla, Arsonal and Shotty Horroh to boost his lyrical credibility.

However, Lucas wasn’t impressed.

“Just heard it. No b#######, this one is easily the worst one I heard out of the 3 skippy. Especially the first half. [trash can emoji] Give it up,” he posted.

In a video shared on social media, Lucas gave a live reaction to the track. “I’m over here minding my business, living my best life, and I guess Skippy dropped a new song,” he began. “I guess the n#### just don’t want to die. But I’m a listen to it and I want y’all to listen to this s### with me. If it’s fire, I might respond; you kinda have to. If it’s trash, I’m not responding, I’m just gone end this s###.”

Joyner Lucas Lights A Candle For Skepta

Before even diving into the lyrics, Lucas lit a candle, joking it was for a vigil. As the beat kicked in, he cracked, “That s### sound like some Power Rangers s### already.”

He didn’t make it far before dismissing the production as “horrible” and Skepta’s bars as “trash.” Lucas also took aim at British rap fans, questioning their standards for lyricism.

He ended the video early before lighting his candle. “it’s over skippy,” he wrote. “ADHD 2 out now bruv. Try Trinidad James or suttin.”

🕯️ it’s over skippy. ADHD 2 out now bruv. Try Trinidad James or suttin. 💀@Skepta pic.twitter.com/JC6OcJDuH7 — Joyner Lucas (@JoynerLucas) July 29, 2025

This is the third round in a back-and-forth that started when Skepta dropped “Friendly Fire,” calling Lucas a “joke” and questioning his place in U.S. Hip-Hop. Lucas fired back with “Nobody Cares,” mocking Skepta’s career and ties to Drake.

Skepta responded with “Round 2,” boasting about his triple platinum status in the States and mocking Lucas for rapping in third person. Lucas countered with “ROUND 2KO,” and now Skepta has returned with “#JuniorsLaw.”

Skepta’s own review of Lucas’ tracks? “Both his tracks were horrible [vomit emoji]. But his first track was best out the 2.”