Diddy Suffers Legal Blow Despite Desperate Plea For Judge’s Help

Diddy awaits trial on sex trafficking, racketeering conspiracy and transportation to engage in prostitution charges.

Judge Arun Subramanian rejected Diddy’s request for an expansive gag order in the rap mogul’s sex trafficking case. According to court documents obtained by AllHipHop, the judge instructed prosecutors and federal agents to not disclose any grand jury material but declined the defense’s proposal in a ruling on Friday (October 25).

“With this order in hand, both sides can make sure that anyone involved with this case or the related investigation understands what they are not permitted to disclose,” the judge wrote. “To be clear, this order isn’t based on a finding that there has been any wrongdoing thus far, as the Court has made no findings at this juncture relating to defendant’s allegations that information related to the case has been leaked. The point of this order is to help ensure that nothing happens from now on that would interfere with a fair trial.”

Diddy’s legal team raised concerns about leaks after the New York Post published an article titled “Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs mixed star-studded bashes with raucous ‘freak off’ sex parties after VMAs and Super Bowl, videos reveal.” Diddy’s lawyers accused the feds of forming an “illicit partnership” with the press to ruin his ability to receive a fair trial.

“The Court is in receipt of defendant’s October 25, 2024 letter concerning a news article with remarks attributed to a federal law enforcement source claiming to be involved in the Government’s investigation,” Judge Subramanian wrote. “Those remarks, if made by an agent involved in the investigation or prosecution of this case, are plainly improper … The court will take appropriate action for any violation of the rules, and on that score, as the Government is aware, the defendant’s motion for an evidentiary hearing on these issues is still pending.”

Diddy was indicted for sex trafficking, racketeering conspiracy and transportation to engage in prostitution. He remains behind bars at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn with a pending appeal regarding his bond. His trial is scheduled to begin in May 2025.