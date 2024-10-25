Diddy Lawyers Accuse Feds Of “Illicit” Relationship With Press

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Diddy awaits trial on sex trafficking, racketeering conspiracy and transportation to engage in prostitution charges.

Diddy’s lawyers reiterated their demands for a gag order in his sex trafficking case after the New York Post published a report about his “Freak Offs” on Friday (October 25). Diddy’s legal team accused the Department of Homeland Security of working with the press to tarnish his reputation in a letter obtained by AllHipHop.

“DHS has formed an illicit partnership with different press outlets, which the agency has used, and will use, to ruin this man’s ability to get a fair trial,” Diddy’s attorneys wrote to Judge Arun Subramanian. “The need for an immediate gag order is clear.”

The Post’s headline read, “Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs mixed star-studded bashes with raucous ‘Freak Off’ sex parties after VMAs and Super Bowl, videos reveal.” It included quotes from a federal law enforcement source. The Post said it reviewed a “trove” of video files and documents for the story.

“These are consistent with the videos we have,” a law enforcement source involved in the Diddy investigation told the Post after hearing descriptions of the videos. “Just about everything you can imagine was happening at his parties. Now our job is to determine whether this was consensual for everyone involved, if anyone has been trafficked, and what laws have been broken.”

The Post reportedly viewed videos from the same archive that included footage of Diddy having sex with a “much younger male A-list star.” Someone is allegedly trying to sell the sex tape.

“It’s sick s###,” the law enforcement source told The Post. “Look, if this were just him having sex parties with a bunch of horny adults, we wouldn’t be having this conversation. That’s perfectly legal. But that’s not what we’re talking about. This man is a predator.”

Diddy’s lawyers said the source’s comments proved an expansive gag order was necessary.

“This latest article underscores the need for the court’s order to be appropriately expansive and to cover any and all agents in a position to have access to videos, evidence, case information or be familiar with the investigation either directly or indirectly,” Diddy’s attorneys argued. “The government’s proposed order would allow this clear misconduct to go unabated and would protect ‘federal agents involved in (their) investigation’ from the ramifications of intentionally violating a defendant’s right to a fair trial, free from false, damaging and intentional statements made to the press. That this conduct is continuing demonstrates disregard for the clear concern this court has shown for this fundamental issue.”

Diddy was arrested for sex trafficking, racketeering conspiracy and transportation to engage in prostitution in September. He remains in jail. His trial is scheduled for May 2025.