The embattled mogul has voluntarily dropped his bail appeal, instead choosing to prepare his defense while awaiting trial in federal custody.

Sean “Diddy” Combs has formally ended his bid for release on bail, marking another pivotal step in the legal saga surrounding the rapper-turned-business mogul.

In a document filed with the Second U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, Diddy’s legal team withdrew his appeal of multiple rulings that had previously denied him pretrial release.

“Mr. Combs does not seek to appeal the district court’s denial of his renewed motion and hereby moves to voluntarily dismiss the appeal,” the filing stated. It further included a sworn statement from the artist—known for his influential role in Hip-Hop culture—confirming his understanding of the legal outcome.

“Mr. Combs hereby states that (a) counsel has explained the effect of voluntary dismissal of the appeal; (b) he understands counsel’s explanation, and (c) he desires to withdraw and voluntarily dismiss the appeal,” the filing read.

Diddy, who has pleaded not guilty to serious federal charges including sex trafficking, racketeering, and transportation for prostitution, remains held at Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center.

While awaiting trial, he has been granted access to a laptop to prepare his defense and review evidence related to his case.

According to a court order signed by Judge Arun Subramanian, the detention center is required to provide Combs with access to the computer seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

“The MDC is ordered to give Defendant access to the Discovery Laptop seven days per week from 8:00 AM to 3:30 PM,” the order stated, noting access will be made available in designated areas such as the facility’s visiting room or video conferencing room.

While the artist, famously known for hits that shaped the fabric of modern Hip-Hop, battles these allegations, his choice to drop the bail appeal solidifies his focus on the forthcoming legal fight.

Diddy denies all charges, with his next challenge being the mounting preparation needed to face the prosecution’s claims head-on. His trial is set for May 2025.