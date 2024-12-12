Diddy & Jamie Foxx Rumors Debunked—But What About Those Rumor Mongers?

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Diddy was blamed for trying to off Jamie Foxx. Now, what do we do with those that lied on the Bad Boy?

I need y’all to jump in the comments for real on this one.

Yo, let me clear the air real quick, because some of y’all out here running wild with these rumors like they hold weight. First off, Jamie Foxx is out here looking good, smiling at games and filming his Netflix special. And guess what? Nobody is worried about Diddy being involved in his medical scare from earlier this year.

I won’t say names, but these people get on these platforms talking spicy, implying Diddy had something to do with Jamie’s mysterious illness. Bruh, really? Look, we love a good conspiracy theory, but this one was weak from the jump. Jamie’s health situation was private, and he never blamed anybody. He’s not said a word about Diddy, aliens—nobody. If anything, Jamie’s been cracking jokes about teaching Diddy how to throw budget-friendly parties. Again, jokes.

Folks keep trying to stir the pot with stale ingredients, but we gotta get to the TRUF!

Bottom line: Jamie Foxx and Diddy are grown men with history, jokes and their own lanes. Let’s not get caught up in imaginary storylines when the facts just aren’t there. Things are out there and accusations are real, but maybe we need to let the court cases play out. Please stop trying to go viral and get algorithm money, please.

Thoughts?

I think they may need to start charging these liars.