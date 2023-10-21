Sean “Diddy” Combs Pledges $1 Million To Howard University

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The Hip-Hop mogul visited his old stomping grounds to present the donation.

Howard University students and alumni gathered in Washington, DC this week for the HBCU’s homecoming celebrations. Ex-Bison, Sean “Diddy” Combs, showed up for Yardfest with a special gift.

While on campus, Diddy performed hits like “It’s All About the Benjamins,” “I Need a Girl Part 1,” and “Act Bad.” Love Records recording artist Jozzy and Roc Nation-backed performer Kalan.FrFr joined Combs on stage.

In addition, Diddy and the Sean Combs Foundation presented a $1 million donation to his former school of higher learning. He studied business at Howard University before starting his career in the music industry. Dr. Ben Vinson III, President of Howard University, accepted the check on behalf of the 156-year-old institution.

“As someone who attended Howard University and values the transformative experience of historically Black colleges, it remains crucial that we strive to protect and uphold their legacy,” stated Sean “Diddy” Combs.

The Love Record leader also added, “This donation to Howard is not just a financial contribution; it’s also a reaffirmation of our commitment to a cultural institution that has touched countless lives. It’s about ensuring that HBCUs continue to receive the support they rightfully deserve.”

Previously, Diddy bestowed $1 million to the Jackson State University football program. He also partnered with Earn Your Leisure co-founders Rashad Bilal and Troy Millings. They established a $1 million investment fund as part of an initiative to uphold the legacies of HBCUs.

Sean “Diddy” Combs became one of the most successful businessmen in Hip-Hop history. Ventures such as Bad Boy Entertainment, Sean John and Revolt TV helped him build a $1 billion fortune. Howard University recognized the Harlem native’s accomplishments by offering him an honorary degree in humanities in 2014.

“This is such a tremendously meaningful gift to Howard University, and we are deeply grateful,” said Ben Vinson III. “Since his days here as a student, Sean Combs has always credited Howard for helping him become the groundbreaking entertainer and entrepreneur that he has become.”

The 18th president of Howard University continued, “His gift will have a profound impact on our students, paving the way for future leaders. We are honored to have Sean Combs as a part of our Bison family.”