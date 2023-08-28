Diddy Donates $1 Million To HBCU Jackson State University

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

T. C. Taylor takes on the head coaching role at JSU.

Sean “Diddy” Combs attended the 2023 Invest Fest in Atlanta. While in the southern city, the Harlem native announced a huge philanthropic contribution on behalf of the Sean Combs Foundation.

During the kickoff for the Cricket MEAC-SWAC Challenge, Diddy’s presented a $1 million check to Jackson State University’s football program. The former HBCU student addressed the seven-figure donation to the Mississippi institution of higher learning.

“As someone who went to Howard University and understands the invaluable experience of attending historically Black colleges and universities, it’s important that we all do our part to protect and preserve their legacy,” says Diddy.

He continues, “This contribution to Jackson State isn’t just about making a financial donation, it’s about giving back to a part of our culture that has changed countless lives and assuring HBCUs receive the support they deserve.”

Thomas “T. C.” Taylor, a former New England Patriots player, serves as the first-year football coach for Jackson State. He replaced Pro Football Hall of Famer/College Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders at the helm for the JSU Tigers.

“We are extremely appreciative of the gift that Diddy has provided for Jackson State football,” said T. C. Taylor. “For someone of the global magnitude of Sean Combs to believe in Jackson State is legendary. His investment will help the continued elevation of JSU Football to the next level of greatness.”

Taylor added, “For him to come to Atlanta to visit with and inspire our team prior to kickoff was an incredible moment for our players. For them to see up close and personal one of the world’s most successful entrepreneurs was significantly impactful for our program.