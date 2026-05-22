Tyrese Blasts Netflix Over New Michael Jackson Trial Documentary

Tyrese blasted Netflix over the timing of its upcoming Michael Jackson trial documentary, accusing the streamer of exploiting the King of Pop.

R&B singer and actor Tyrese Gibson has called out Netflix over the timing of its upcoming Michael Jackson docuseries, arguing the streamer is undercutting a celebratory moment for the late King of Pop.

Netflix announced Michael Jackson: The Verdict, a three-part docuseries set to premiere June 3, which comes on the heels of the massive success of biopic Micheal.

The series revisits Jackson’s 2005 child molestation trial, where he was acquitted on all counts after a months-long courtroom battle in Santa Barbara County, California. According to Netflix, the documentary features jurors, eyewitnesses and people connected to both the prosecution and defense.

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Tyrese, a longtime Jackson supporter, accused Netflix of exploiting renewed interest around Jackson rather than allowing fans to celebrate his legacy.

“I got it, it’s all about subscriptions,” the singer and actor said in a post. “It’s all about milking the sh#t out of all of this hype and energy around the King of Pop, the most magical Black man and Black king to ever walk the face of this earth.”

“Why can’t the fans like me and countless others around the world simply have a moment to embrace all of the magic of all things Michael Jackson without someone deciding to hit below the belt and release a documentary highlighting allegations?” Tyrese continued.

The Netflix announcement comes as Michael, starring MJ’s nephew Jaafar Jackson, has become one of the year’s biggest theatrical hits. Box Office Mojo lists the movie at about $715.8 million worldwide. The film has performed strongly in major overseas markets as well.

MJ, who died in 2009, repeatedly denied abuse allegations during his lifetime, and his estate and supporters have long rejected efforts to portray him as guilty.

Netflix has described the project as a forensic look at a trial that was not televised. The filmmakers told Netflix’s Tudum that because cameras were not allowed in court, the public’s understanding of the proceedings was filtered through commentators and fragmented media coverage. They said the series is intended to examine the case through the people who were inside the courtroom.

Tyrese flat-out rejected that framing.

“Shame on you, Netflix,” he said. “For your timing of releasing this documentary. There are so many people out here tearing down and ripping all things Black people and Black culture to pieces.”

He also urged Netflix to reconsider the rollout, evoking the King of Pop’s mother Katherine Jackson.

“I’m a big fan of Netflix, but I’m not a fan of this at all or its timing,” Gibson said. “Let this Black man reign in his magic. Let [movie director] Antoine Fuqua embrace the high of the most successful biopic in the history of Black cinema. Please make another choice. Think about Michael’s mother and family.”

Netflix has not announced any change to the June 3 release date.