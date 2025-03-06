BREAKING: Diddy Hit With Another Indictment As RICO Case Gets More Complex

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Legal troubles for Diddy just got worse, with another superseding indictment accusing him of money laundering and witness tampering.

Diddy is facing serious new charges Thursday (March 6) as federal prosecutors in Manhattan expanded their racketeering case against the Hip-Hop mogul – again.

In addition to being accused of threatening witnesses, drug dealing, kidnapping people at gunpoint and extortion, he faces new allegations of forced labor, as detailed in a superseding indictment filed on March 6, 2025.

While no new criminal charges have been introduced, the indictment paints a disturbing picture of Diddy’s alleged methods to maintain control over his victims.

Diddy and his employees are accused of bribery and retaliating against people who witnessed the crimes the Bad Boy founder was committing, in addition to helping cover up his crimes by concealing payments to prostitutes by using proxies and cash payments.

According to the latest indictment, Diddy coerced employees into grueling work schedules, leveraging threats of physical, financial, psychological, and reputational harm to ensure compliance.

One particularly harrowing account describes an unnamed employee who was allegedly forced into sexual acts under these oppressive conditions. ​

Combs, 55, has consistently denied all allegations.

His attorney, Marc Agnifilo, reiterated this stance, stating, “Mr. Combs has said it before and will say it again: he vehemently denies the accusations made by federal prosecutors. He looks forward to his day in court when it will become clear that he has never forced anyone to engage in sexual acts against their will.” ​

The legal troubles for Combs have been mounting over the past year.

In September 2024, he was arrested on charges of sex trafficking and racketeering, stemming from allegations that he exploited his vast business empire to abuse and control women for his sexual gratification.

The indictment suggests that these activities spanned from 2004 to 2024, involving elaborate events known as “Freak Offs,” where women were allegedly coerced into participating in drug-fueled sexual encounters, sometimes recorded without their consent. ​

Further compounding his legal woes, a previous indictment in January 2025 expanded the timeline of his alleged misconduct and introduced two additional anonymous victims.

One particularly chilling allegation from this indictment claims that Combs once dangled a victim over an apartment balcony, exemplifying the extreme measures he purportedly employed to instill fear and maintain dominance. ​

Diddy remains incarcerated at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, with his trial slated to commence on May 5, 2025.