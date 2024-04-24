Diddy “Will Be Indicted Soon,” Lil Rod’s Lawyer Says, Accuses Mogul Of Smear Campaign 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Lil Rod’s attorney claims Diddy is dredging up his client’s rap sheet which includes reckless homicide because he’ll soon be indicted.

Lil Rod’s lawyer claims Diddy will soon be indicted and accused the mogul of pushing back against his client’s bombshell lawsuit by attempting to dredge up the producer’s past spats with the law to distract from the suit and federal investigation into sex trafficking and other harrowing allegations.

According to Page Six, Diddy’s legal team is reportedly highlighting Rodney ‘Lil Rod’ Jones’ rap sheet claiming his past arrests and convictions throw his credibility into question.

Court documents obtained by the outlet showed Lil Rod was convicted of reckless homicide in 2003. He also faced multiple assault charges, including misdemeanor sexual assault, that were later dismissed.

However, Lil Rod’s attorney said Diddy is trying to smear his client because time is running out.

“[Diddy’s] legal team can do nothing to distract from the fact that he will be indicted soon,” Tyrone Blackburn told Page Six.

In response to the assault charges, the attorney said “a charge is not a conviction.”

Blackburn also addressed the 2003 reckless homicide conviction. He claimed a 17-year-old Jones was pulled over by police but was afraid to stop and drove off.

“It was pretty typical behavior for a young black boy in Chicago when pulled over by the police. As a result, he totaled the vehicle, and his cousin, who was his best friend, died,” he added.

Diddy vehemently denies Jones’ allegations and has already dismissed the lawsuit as “pure fiction.”