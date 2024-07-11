Diddy’s Legal Woes Said To Be Behind Mother’s Hospitalization

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Diddy, who’s under federal investigation and facing multiple lawsuits, went to be by his mother’s side after she was hospitalized.

Diddy’s mother was reportedly hospitalized amid his various legal issues. According to TMZ, Janice Combs was taken to a South Florida hospital after complaining about chest pains.

Combs allegedly believed her health issues were due to stress over her son’s legal troubles. Diddy faced multiple lawsuits and a federal investigation.

Diddy’s downfall began when his ex-girlfriend Cassie sued him for rape and years of abuse in November 2023. The two sides quickly settled the case out of court, but more women filed lawsuits against Diddy in subsequent weeks and months. Producer Lil Rod sued Diddy in February, accusing the mogul of leading a sex trafficking ring.

Homeland Security raided Diddy’s Los Angeles and Miami homes in March. The feds are investigating him for allegations of sex trafficking. A grand jury is hearing evidence in the case.

A former adult film star named Adria English was the latest woman to sue Diddy. English claimed he groomed her into sex trafficking in a lawsuit filed in July. The Bad Boy Records founder’s lawyer denied the allegations.

“No matter how many lawsuits are filed it won’t change the fact that Mr. Combs has never sexually assaulted or sex trafficked anyone,” his attorney told AllHipHop. “We live in a world where anyone can file a lawsuit for any reason and without any proof. Fortunately, a fair and impartial judicial process exists to find the truth and Mr. Combs is confident he will prevail against these and other baseless claims in court.”

English was the ninth person to sue Diddy over the past nine months. Cassie was the only accuser who agreed to a settlement. Months after the deal, the public saw surveillance footage of Diddy abusing Cassie at a hotel in 2016. The video corroborated some of the allegations in her lawsuit. Diddy released a since-deleted apology after the footage surfaced.