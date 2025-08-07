Diddy Plans Madison Square Garden Comeback After Prison Release

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Sean “Diddy” Combs is already plotting a high-profile return to the spotlight with a performance at Madison Square Garden once he’s released from custody, according to his lead attorney.

Marc Agnifilo, who represents the embattled Hip-Hop mogul, told CBS News that Diddy is eyeing a comeback that includes a major appearance at the iconic New York venue.

“He’s going to be back at Madison Square Garden,” Agnifilo said, repeating the message his client personally shared with him.

When pressed on what exactly Diddy plans to do at the Garden, Agnifilo replied, “I guess being on stage, you know. And I said I’ll be there.”

The attorney clarified that while Diddy isn’t planning a full-blown return to music, he has no intention of fading into the background.

Instead, he’s aiming for “something exceptional and probably demanding and challenging,” with the MSG performance serving as a symbolic reentry into public life.

Beyond the stage, Agnifilo said Diddy’s priorities are deeply personal.

“He has reflected on the blessings that he’s been given, on the imperfections that I think he sees in himself,” he stated. “I think he wants to get out of jail, reestablish a loving, present relationship with all of his seven children. He wants to take care of his mother.”

Diddy Seeks Presidential Pardon

Diddy’s comeback ambitions surfaced after a judge denied him bail. He is currently awaiting sentencing, which is scheduled for Friday, October 3, 2025, following his conviction on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution.

Meanwhile, his legal team has made moves toward securing a presidential pardon.

Attorney Nicole Westmoreland confirmed to CNN, “It’s my understanding that we’ve reached out and had conversations in reference to a pardon.”

However, sources close to the situation told PEOPLE that while Diddy’s legal representatives are aware of the outreach, it’s largely individuals within his inner circle—not his attorneys—who are actively engaging with former President Donald Trump’s team in hopes of a pardon.