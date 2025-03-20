Maui Police Chief Survives Vote To Lose Job Over Diddy Claims

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Maui Police Chief John Pelletier will keep his job after he was accused of helping Diddy cover up a rape.

Pelletier faces serious accusations outlined in a civil lawsuit alleging he participated in covering up the alleged assault, which supposedly took place in 2018 while he was still serving as a Las Vegas police captain.

The lawsuit implicates NFL standout Odell Beckham Jr. and comedian Druski and claims Pelletier acted as private security for Diddy when the assault took place.

Pelletier has not yet been formally served with the lawsuit but has vigorously denied all allegations against him.

During a heated public meeting, Pelletier presented evidence, including receipts and alibis, to counter the lawsuit’s claims. His attorney dismissed the allegations outright, comparing the lawsuit to a “TikTok video” rather than a credible legal complaint.

Pelletier refuted an image in the lawsuit that allegedly shows him at the scene, asserting it was actually from footage of a 2018 Super Bowl event he never attended.

Former Maui Police Chiefs Thomas Phillips and Gary Yabuta publicly supported Pelletier, submitting letters backing his character and credibility.

The Maui Police Commission voted unanimously, 7-0, to keep Pelletier in his role, rejecting Mayor Richard Bissen’s recommendation to place him on administrative leave pending an investigation.

The Maui Police Commission holds exclusive authority over hiring and firing the police chief and their decision overrides Mayor Bissen’s request.

Bissen had argued that administrative leave during investigations is standard procedure, citing previous cases within his administration.

However, public testimony at the commission meeting overwhelmingly favored Pelletier, with numerous residents labeling the lawsuit as defamatory and unfounded.

Pelletier expressed frustration over the personal impact of the allegations, particularly on his family.

“I have two small children—no one has apologized to them,” he stated. He further emphasized the potential harm such accusations cause, saying they “harm actual victims of abuse.”

The lawsuit remains pending, with no formal motions yet granted to advance the case. Pelletier vowed that if the lawsuit does proceed, he will initiate an investigation to clear his name.