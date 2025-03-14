Accusations Against Police Chief & Diddy Crumble In One Day

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Maui’s top cop has swiftly shut down allegations linking him to Diddy by releasing records releasing records he says disprove the claims.

Maui Police Chief John Pelletier is dismantling allegations connecting him to Hip-Hop mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs after releasing financial records he claims prove he was nowhere near California on the date in question.

A civil lawsuit had accused Pelletier of posing as a sheriff’s deputy in California to aid in an alleged gang rape cover-up involving Combs back in March 2018.

Pelletier, who served as a captain with Las Vegas Metro Police during that period, fiercely denied the accusations, labeling them “completely false.”

In a dramatic overnight twist, Pelletier presented financial evidence placing him hundreds of miles away in Las Vegas on March 23, 2018, the date cited in the lawsuit.

The detailed paper trail included credit card statements, bank records and receipts from establishments across Las Vegas—a barber shop, grocery stores, restaurants and even a local ATM, Hawaii News Now reports.

The police chief asserted the records “unequivocally” refute the lawsuit’s claims.

The controversy prompted Maui Mayor Richard Bissen to request that Pelletier take administrative leave pending an investigation, but Pelletier refused.

The civil suit also named NFL star Odell Beckham Jr. and comedian Druski as co-defendants who denied the allegations.

This development coincides with another high-profile collapse of allegations involving Diddy.

A Jane Doe plaintiff accused JAY-Z and Diddy of assaulting her in 2000 when she was 13.

The lawsuit was withdrawn with prejudice on February 14 after a secret recording surfaced. In the audio, Doe admitted JAY-Z had no involvement and claimed her lawyer, Tony Buzbee, pushed her to sue.

JAY-Z called the dismissal a “victory” and denounced the allegations as false. He and his attorney, Alex Spiro, have filed a defamation lawsuit against Doe and her legal team.

Buzbee, who has filed over 120 lawsuits against Diddy, denied coercion and dismissed the recording as fake.