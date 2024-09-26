Diddy May Buy Baby Oil In Bulk—But Not From Costco

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Costco said it doesn’t even sell baby oil after Diddy’s lawyer tried to explain the amount of “Freak Off” evidence seized by the feds.

Diddy’s lawyer Marc Agnifilo seemed to create more trouble for the disgraced mogul by speaking out in interviews. Costco distanced itself from Diddy’s criminal case after Agnifilo suggested his client bought baby oil in bulk from the big-box retail store.

A Costco spokesperson told TMZ it doesn’t sell baby oil at its U.S. locations. Baby oil is nowhere to be found when searching Costco’s online inventory.

U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said federal agents seized more than 1,000 bottles of baby oil from Diddy’s home in their sex trafficking investigation. Agnifilo downplayed the baby oil detail when he talked to the media.

“I don’t think it was 1,000,” Agnifilo told the New York Post. “I think it was a lot. I mean there is a Costco right down the street. I think Americans buy in bulk.”

Agnifilo doubled down on the Costco defense in a TMZ interview.

“One bottle of baby oil goes a long way,” the lawyer said. “I don’t know what you need 1,000 for. I mean he has a big house. He buys in bulk. I think they have Costcos in every place where he has a home.”

Diddy was arrested for sex trafficking, racketeering conspiracy and transportation to engage in prostitution on September 16. Authorities said the baby oil was evidence of his “Freak Offs,” which were “elaborate and produced sex performances” arranged by the Bad Boy Records founder.

“For decades, [Diddy] … abused, threatened and coerced women and others around him to fulfill his sexual desires, protect his reputation and conceal his conduct,” his indictment read. “To do so, [he] relied on the employees, resources and influence of the multi-faceted business empire that he led and controlled—creating a criminal enterprise whose members and associates engaged in and attempted to engage in, among other crimes, sex trafficking, forced labor, kidnapping, arson, bribery and obstruction of justice.”

Diddy pleaded not guilty on September 17. He remains in custody after two judges denied him bail.