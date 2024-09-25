Diddy’s Lawyer Laughs Off 1,000 Baby Oil Bottles: “He Buys In Bulk”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said federal agents seized more than 1,000 bottles of baby oil from Diddy’s home in their investigation.

Diddy’s attorney Marc Agnifilo doesn’t think the feds seized more than 1,000 bottles of baby oil from the Bad Boy Records founder’s home. Agnifilo doubted the government’s baby oil claims in two interviews.

“I don’t think it was 1,000,” Agnifilo said in one interview. “I think it was a lot. I mean there is a Costco right down the street. I think Americans buy in bulk.”

The lawyer said he didn’t know “where the number 1,000 came from” in another interview. U.S. Attorney Damian Williams revealed the figure in a post-indictment press conference.

Prosecutors said the baby oil was evidence of Diddy’s “Freak Offs,” which authorities described as “elaborate and produced sex performances.” Diddy and his associates allegedly transported “commercial sex workers across state lines and internationally” for these orgies.

“[Federal agents] seized evidence of the ‘Freak Offs’ – electronic devices that contained images and videos of the ‘Freak Offs’ with multiple victims,” Williams said. “And they seized cases and cases of the kinds of personal lubricant and baby oil that Combs’ staff allegedly used to stock hotel rooms for the ‘Freak Offs.’ More than 1,000 bottles altogether.”

Agnifilo questioned why baby oil was even part of the discussion in Diddy’s criminal case. The attorney dismissively commented on Diddy’s reasons for having so much baby oil.

“One bottle of baby oil goes a long way,” the lawyer said. “I don’t know what you need 1,000 for. I mean he has a big house. He buys in bulk. I think they have Costcos in every place where he has a home … I don’t think it was a 1,000. Let’s just say it’s a lot.”

Diddy was arrested for sex trafficking, racketeering conspiracy and transportation to engage in prostitution on September 16. He pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Two judges denied Diddy bail. He is in custody at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn.