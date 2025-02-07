EXCLUSIVE: Diddy Accused Of Raping Minor Who Has Nightmares Of Mogul “Taking” Him From Behind

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

A new lawsuit alleges Sean “Diddy” Combs drugged and assaulted a 17-year-old boy at a SoHo nightclub, adding to his mounting legal nightmares.

Sean “Diddy” Combs is now facing one of the most disturbing allegations yet—the drugging and sexual assault of a 17-year-old male at a New York City nightclub.

The shocking new lawsuit, filed by “John Doe,” claims Diddy and his associates orchestrated a predatory attack on the teenage victim, leaving a trail of horror that aligns with other explosive allegations piling up against the embattled music mogul.

According to the lawsuit, the nightmare unfolded inside a SoHo hotspot, where the young plaintiff, an aspiring entertainer, was invited under the guise of networking.

But what should have been a career opportunity allegedly turned into a twisted trap. Doe claims he was lured into Diddy’s orbit, unaware he was being set up for something far more sinister than industry schmoozing.

The lawsuit details how Diddy and his associates allegedly drugged the teenager, slipping something into his drink before steering him to a secluded area.

The next memory Doe has is a blur of fear, confusion, and violation—he claims he was incapacitated, unable to resist or even comprehend what was happening, as Diddy allegedly assaulted him.

“Doe was ultimately anally raped by Combs in the back room of the nightclub. He could not stop the assault on him. He was defenseless. To this day, Doe often has nightmares of being in the backroom of the nightclub, watching as Combs takes him from behind,” John Doe’s lawyer Tony Buzbee said.

The suit paints Diddy as a ruthless predator, using his fame and wealth as a shield to operate with impunity.

The allegations echo previous claims from other victims, all describing a similar pattern of coercion, intoxication, and non-consensual acts at Combs’ infamous parties, where drugs allegedly flowed freely and guests were often forced into compromising situations.

Diddy remains behind bars at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, where he awaits trial on separate federal sex trafficking and RICO charges.

His legal team has denied all allegations.